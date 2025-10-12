70th Filmfare Awards 2025: Who Wore What On The Glamorous Red Carpet!

13 Indian Habits Foreigners Find Cringe, But This Russian Woman In Bengaluru Calls Normal

Yulia, a Russian content creator married to an Indian and living in Bengaluru, has shared posts about everyday Indian habits that once felt strange to her but are now completely normal. What many outsiders call "cringe," she sees as blessings, quirks, and endearing parts of her daily life. Let's take a look at some of the things she's embraced, why foreigners often find them odd, and why they've now become her comfort zone.

1. Living Together With Parents-in-Law

Yulia used to find it unusual, but now she calls it a blessing to live with her in-laws.

In many Western countries, moving in with extended family can be seen as losing independence or privacy. But Yulia sees it differently-it means support, shared responsibilities, and togetherness. She loves not having to manage everything alone, and finds comfort in being part of a close-knit home.

2. Eating With Hands

Yulia now eats with her hands and enjoys it.

In many cultures, using cutlery is considered proper, but in India, eating with hands is common and celebrated. It may look messy to outsiders, but Yulia finds it natural, tasty and points out it's even scientifically beneficial.

3. Being A Bit Late

She's okay with people being 15-20 minutes late and has adjusted her expectations.

She leaves gaps between her meetings and plans her day accordingly. While Western cultures often treat punctuality as a sign of respect, making delays feel rude. In India, time flows a little differently.

4. Domestic Help Everywhere

Having household helpers for various chores once felt strange to Yulia, but now she sees it as a practical part of life.

In many countries, people take pride in doing everything themselves, but in India, it's normal to have help-it creates jobs and keeps the home running smoothly. Yulia admits she enjoys the convenience, and maybe even the luxury of being a bit lazy sometimes!

5. Speaking Multiple Languages

Hinglish-the everyday mix of Hindi and English has become second nature for her.

For those from monolingual cultures, switching languages mid-sentence might sound confusing, but Yulia finds it expressive and fun. She even plans to learn Hindi fully in the next year or two.

6. Negotiating For Everything

Yulia has learned to negotiate for almost everything.

In many Western societies, prices are fixed and haggling can seem awkward or pushy. In India, it's a way of life and even a super power. Yulia says it has taught her valuable lessons about communication, confidence, and reading people.

7. Love, Emotion And Masala Chai

Yulia loves how love, emotion, and drama shape Indian life-from films to daily conversations. She also enjoys chai, that comforting mix of tea, milk, and spices that defines so many moments here.

Many foreigners might see India's emotional intensity as overwhelming, but Yulia finds it beautiful. It makes life richer and more heartfelt.

8. Honking While Driving

Initially, the constant honking shocked her. But once she realised it wasn't aggressive, just a way to communicate on chaotic roads it stopped bothering her.

What sounds like chaos to foreigners makes perfect sense to Indian drivers, and Yulia has come to understand that.

9. Touching The Feet Of Elders

This gesture of respect might feel unfamiliar to foreigners, but Yulia embraces it wholeheartedly.

For her, it's a symbol of humility and warmth, not ego or hierarchy.

10. Dancing Like No One's Watching

If there's music, Indians dance and Yulia loves it.

In many Western cultures, public dancing might feel embarrassing or out of place. But in India, it's joy in motion. Yulia calls this her most Indian side, one she cherishes.

11. Open Eye Contact With Strangers

She's noticed how comfortable Indians are with eye contact and open interaction.

In the West, people tend to avoid direct gaze, especially with strangers. In India, that openness feels human and connected and Yulia loves that warmth.

12. Dedicating Life to Love

She finds that almost everything in India-movies, songs, daily conversations comes back to love.

While Western culture may emphasise independence and logic, India celebrates emotion. Yulia finds it refreshing, even romantic. As she puts it, "We have one life to live why not live it through love?"

13. Living With Family: The Second Time Around

Yulia ends her list with a note of balance-living with family is wonderful when there's mutual respect and healthy boundaries.

To her, the Indian way of being close to parents isn't old-fashioned, it's deeply human.

When 'Cringe' Turns Into Comfort

For Yulia, what once felt cringe-worthy now feels like home. From chai to family bonds, from flexible timing to heartfelt emotion-she's learned to see the beauty in things that others might dismiss.

Her journey shows that "cringe" is often just another word for "different." And once you open yourself to another culture, those differences stop being strange; they start to feel like love, belonging, and a new kind of normal.