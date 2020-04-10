7 Simple And Easy Ways To Remove Ink Stains From Clothes Improvement oi-Prerna Aditi

What could be terrible than seeing your clothes stained by ink spots? Though all of us use ink to write important things, things can get messy if you let your pen write gibberish on your clothes. We are sure there are no such people who would admire their ink-stained clothes. But removing ink-stains from clothes itself is a troublesome task. But you don't have to worry as we have listed down some tricks that can help you in removing the stains. By using the below-mentioned things you can easily remove the stains. Read on:

1. Salt

One of the most common and easiest ways of removing ink stains from your clothes is by putting a small amount of salt on the wet stain. Dab the salt and then gently dab the spot with a wet paper towel. You can repeat this method until you find the stain fading away.

2. Nail Paint Remover

You may have used the nail paint remover several times to lift up the nail paint from your nails. But do you know you can actually take off the ink-stain by using nail paint remover? You just need to dab some amount of nail paint remover on the ink spot using a small and clean cotton ball. Once the stain is gone, you can wash off the cloth to ensure it is stain-free.

3. Cornstarch

You can easily find cornstarch in your kitchen and can use it for removing the ink stain. Mix a little bit of milk and cornstarch to form a thick paste. Now apply this paste on the ink stain on your clothes. Let the paste settle down on the cloth and become dry. Once the paste has dried up, you can brush off the paste from the stain. This way you will be able to remove the ink stain using cornstarch.

4. Milk

Since inks are made up of organic solvent that evaporates easily the moment they are transferred on the paper, they are quite soluble with lipophilic elements. Lipophilic elements are those that can dissolve other elements in their fats and fluids. All you would need to do is soak your stained clothes in milk. You can leave your clothes soaked overnight.

5. Hair Spray

If you just spoiled your brand new white shirt or the new table cloth that you just laid down a few days back, then using hair spray can help you a lot. All you need to do is apply hair spray on the ink stain and wait until the spot lifts up.

6. Vinegar

Vinegar can be another saviour for you in removing ink stain from your clothes. Make a paste by mixing 3 spoons of cornstarch with 2 spoons of vinegar. Now pour some vinegar on the spot where your clothes are having the ink stain. After the spot is wet, you need to put the apply the paste and let it dry on the clothes. Once you find that the stain is fading away from the cloth, you can wash the cloth.

7. Toothpaste

This is probably the only remedy that may not work on every fabric and type of ink. But still, you can use a small amount of non-gel toothpaste to remove ink stains from your clothes. Just apply a small amount of toothpaste on the spot and rub the cloth. If you are able to see the stain fading away then you can repeat the process and until you are able to remove the stain completely.

We hope you will be able to remove the stains from your clothes using the above-mentioned things.