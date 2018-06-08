how to unblock a sink

Blocked sinks are not just a nuisance, they can also cause a lot of mess. No matter how careful you are or how much care you take of your sink, it is bound to get blocked at some point in time or the other. Let's face it! Sinks block relatively easily and no matter what precautions you take; this is bound to happen.

What can you do, you ask?

While you may not be able to completely eliminate the risk of your sinks getting clogged, you can follow a few tips and tricks that will help you unblock your sink with easy tools and products you have lying around in your home.

If you're facing a clogged drain problem, here's some good news for you. There's no such thing as a permanent clogged drain. While some clogs may be more difficult to dissolve, all clogs can be taken care of, provided you have the right tool, use the right products and follow the right steps.

So, read on below for a complete guide on how to unclog your blocked sink.

Things You Will Need To Unblock Your Sink

Before you start unclogging your blocked sink, there are a few essential things that can help you with this task. You'll notice that most of the essential things listed below are those you will find lying around in your home.

This means you don't have to pay big bucks to unclog your blocked sink. All you need are a few essentials and a thorough guide on how to unblock your sink. The essentials you will need are:

• Protective glasses and gloves

• A dish cloth

• Some baking soda and white vinegar

• Some soda crystals

• A washing-up bowl or a bucket

• A plunger (depending on whether you choose to use one)

Techniques You Can Use To Unblock Your Sink

There are two main methods for unblocking sinks - using cleaning products/unblocking chemical agents and using a plunger. The technique you choose should be based upon the type of blockage you think you have. For this, you'll need to know the cause of the clog that's blocking your sink.

If you think the sink drain is blocked with natural matter that can be broken down, such as food or oil, then cleaning products are usually your best bet. Using them is easy - just follow the instructions and take the proper safety precautions. This method can be very effective at removing this sort of a blockage, especially if your sink is blocked because of food.

If, however, you believe the blockage to be down to something else, such as an object that has become jammed in the pipes, then cleaning products alone just aren't going to cut it. The chemicals in cleaning products will not be able to burn and dissolve these items.

In these situations, it's best to use a plunger to try and force the object up, out of the pipes. If you have no idea what kind of blockage you have, it's always worth going down the cleaning product route first and foremost, then moving onto using a plunger if all else fails.

A Word Of Caution Before You Tackle The Sink Clog On Your Own:

If the blockage is a serious one, you should consult a plumber for advice. This will prevent you from further damaging your drains and pipes.

Unblocking Your Sink Using Cleaning Products

Fortunately, a majority of kitchen sink clogs happen due to natural matter, such as food getting stuck in the pipes. You can usually tell if you've got this sort of a blockage.

If you've noticed your sink emptying very slowly over time, then it's likely that the blockage has been building up each time some food is washed down there, until it finally became so big that water can no longer flow past it.

To unblock sink drains using cleaning products, make sure you have the right products in hand. Do your research and then go to the supermarket to pick out the best cleaning product that will be most effective in producing the desired results. If you don't know much about the cleaning products, all you need to do is simply read the label and follow any instructions and safety precautions.

Alternatively, you can try a weaker combination of baking soda and white vinegar. On opposite ends of the pH scale, baking soda and vinegar create a reaction when they meet, and this is what causes natural blockages to break down.

How To Use:

Simply place a tablespoon of baking soda in and around the plughole of the sink, and pour over enough vinegar to cause the mixture to foam dramatically. Leave for 5 minutes before running hot water down the drain, until the water drains quickly from the sink. This is a sure-fire sign that the blockage has been removed.

Bear in mind, however, that this method does not smell the most pleasant! It is also essential that you do not combine or follow up the vinegar method for unblocking sinks with a product containing bleach - bleach and vinegar react to create a toxic gas called chlorine gas.

Unblocking A Clogged Sink Using A Plunger

If you find that cleaning products are not effective in unblocking your sink, your next best bet is to use a plunger. It's simple to use, but you may end up creating a mess, if you're not careful. Listed below are a few steps you can follow to make the process easier.

• Remove the pop-up drain from the sink.

• Wet a rag and use it to seal up the sink overflow drain.

• Apply petroleum jelly to the bottom lip of the plunger.

• Run water in the sink.

• Place the plunger over the drain, and plunge up and down, several times, in quick succession.

• Run more water in the sink, and repeat as needed.

• If using a plunger doesn't clear the drain, remove the P-trap from under the sink and clean it out by hand.

So, with this guide, we're hoping you can unblock your sinks effectively.