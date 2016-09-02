Importance Of Using Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Improvement lekhaka-Staff

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated across India to honour Lord Ganesh, is becoming more eco-friendly these days. Traditionally, Ganesh idols, made of Plaster of Paris, are immersed in water during this festival, which spoil the water.

But many people now comprehend the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols. With vast number of people celebrating the event, it seems difficult to promote the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The difference in the price of idols is the main reason.

Eco-friendly Ganesh idols are made from paper pulp, natural colours and natural gums. Why should you use eco-friendly Ganesh idols?

It is something that we can do for our environment as responsible citizens. Plaster of Paris is non-biodegradable and it badly affects the aquatic life and water bodies. To save and protect our environment, we should join hands and do our bit, and go for eco-friendly products.

Many campaigns are conducted so as to make the common man aware of the consequences of using non-biodegradable products.

Religious believes are to be followed with immense purity not only for ourselves, but also for the nature. Now, let's have a look at the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh Idols:

It Saves Our Water Resources: As stated earlier, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by immersing Ganesh idols in water. Idols made of Plaster of Paris are non-biodegradable and it will pollute water by killing the aquatic lives and increasing the acid content of the water. Whereas, eco-friendly idols are degradable and they will not harm any living beings in the water. It Protects Human Health: One of the main answers for the question why you should use eco-friendly Ganesh idols is that with impure and dirty water, humans will also get infected with dangerous ailments. Plaster of Paris and other artificial colours can cause health issues. By using degradable idols made from paper, you can solve this issue. It Helps Avoid Food Poisoning, A Major Concern: If you are a non-vegetarian, be cautious of having seafood after this festival. The elements used to decorate Lord Ganesh contain numerous metals that contaminate the water. However, in eco-friendly Ganesh idols, you cannot find any such poisonous elements because natural products are used. All That Glitters Is Not Gold: Yes, this saying is very true with Ganesh idols. There are many glitters and metals used to make Ganesh idols that are harmful to the body when it comes in contact with it. This can cause allergy and other health issues due to the presence of chemicals. Eco-friendly Ganesh idols are not decorated with any such glitters. Eco-friendly Is Homely: True.... If you need a Ganesh Idol of plaster of Paris, you may have to depend on the sculptor artist. But, in the case of eco-friendly idols, you can make one yourself with the help of your family members. It spreads more happiness and harmony in the family and among the members of the family. Bonding of the family is one of the important factors of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols. It Is Easily Available: Why you should use eco-friendly Ganesh idols? Well, the answer is simple. Eco-friendly idols can be made with things that are easily available at home. With the increase in number of people who support or love the environment, eco-friendly Ganesh idols are easily available in the market as well. So, have a blessed eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by using eco-friendly Ganesh idols and helping the environment go green again.