ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Holi 2020: How To Make 16 Natural Gulal (Colours) At Home

    By
    |

    One of the most loved festivals in India is Holi. It is a fun-filled festival where you see a lot of colour on each and everyone. When you use colours, it, at times, reacts with your skin to leave behind irritations or red patches in severe cases. Therefore, to make your festival of colours all the more special, making colours out of homemade ingredients is the best and, more importantly, safe for your skin. This year the festival will be celebrated from 9-10 March.

    DO YOU WHY HOLI IS CELEBRATED?

    You can now make environment friendly and natural colours at home. Thought they are not cheap, they can be made easily at home. There are a variety of colours available in the market, but making your own colour for Holi at home is the best option. You can explore the fascinating world of natural colours and in turn help to save the environment and conserve biodiversity.

    Boldsky shares with you some of the easy ways to make organic and natural colours at home.

    HERE IS WHERE YOU CAN CELEBRATE THE FESTIVAL OF COLOUR!

    Array

    Go Green

    You need to mix mehndi powder with a little flour to get a dry green colour. Mix the powder with water. However, this beautiful green natural Holi colour will leave a slight orange shade on the skin.

    Array

    Leaf Green

    You can make a leaf green natural Holi colour using dry and crushed gulmohar leaves. The best part of this natural colour is the odour it leaves behind.

    Array

    Bright Orange

    Palash flowers when soaked in water overnight leaves behind an orange tinge. For best results, boil the flowers to get a bright shade of orange.

    Array

    Blazing Blue

    The best way to make a natural Holi colour is by using dried jacaranda flowers. These flowers are crushed and mixed with flour. The blue colour these flowers give out are just beautiful.

    Array

    Blossom Blue

    All you need to do is crush berries of the Indigo plant to get a blossom blue natural Holi colour. You can add water to the powder to enjoy a wet Holi.

    Array

    Deep Red

    Use red sandalwood powder and add crushed hibiscus flowers to it. This will give out a beautiful deep red colour.

    Array

    Hot Red

    Peels of pomegranate boiled in water, the juice of ripened tomatoes and red carrots diluted with water. These ingredients leave behind a natural hot red organic Holi colour.

    Array

    Saffron

    Tesu of palash flowers soaked in water overnight. For better results, flowers can be boiled in water to get a yellowish-orange colour.

    Array

    Golden Yellow

    Soak a few stalks of kesar in two tablespoons of water. Leave it for a few hours and then grind them to make a fine paste.

    Array

    Yellow

    Two teaspoons of turmeric powder mixed with besan to give you a natural Holi colour of yellow.

    Array

    Mud Yellow

    The Marigold petals are dried and crushed to obtain a fine powder. Mix powder with besan to get a mud yellow Holi natural colour.

    Array

    Black

    To get night black all you need to do is boil dried fruits of amla in a vessel and leave it overnight. Dilute the next morning with water and enjoy the festival of colour.

    Array

    Copper Brown

    Kattha is extracted from the acacia tree. It is then made into a powder which is mixed with water to get a copper brown shade.

    Array

    Chocolate Brown

    Tea and coffee leaves when boiled in water give out a chocolate brown shade. Play a safe Holi with this.

    Array

    Pink

    Soak pink Bauhinia variegate or kachnar flowers in water overnight, this will leave behind a beautiful pink shade which can be used to enjoy a wet Holi.

    Array

    Purple

    The juice of black grapes or jamun diluted with water to remove stickiness. Use the water to play and have an awesome festival of colour with organic and natural Holi colours.

    More HOME News

    Read more about: home holi holi 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue