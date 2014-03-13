Holi 2020: How To Make 16 Natural Gulal (Colours) At Home Improvement oi-Denise Baptiste

One of the most loved festivals in India is Holi. It is a fun-filled festival where you see a lot of colour on each and everyone. When you use colours, it, at times, reacts with your skin to leave behind irritations or red patches in severe cases. Therefore, to make your festival of colours all the more special, making colours out of homemade ingredients is the best and, more importantly, safe for your skin. This year the festival will be celebrated from 9-10 March.

You can now make environment friendly and natural colours at home. Thought they are not cheap, they can be made easily at home. There are a variety of colours available in the market, but making your own colour for Holi at home is the best option. You can explore the fascinating world of natural colours and in turn help to save the environment and conserve biodiversity.

Boldsky shares with you some of the easy ways to make organic and natural colours at home.

Go Green You need to mix mehndi powder with a little flour to get a dry green colour. Mix the powder with water. However, this beautiful green natural Holi colour will leave a slight orange shade on the skin. Leaf Green You can make a leaf green natural Holi colour using dry and crushed gulmohar leaves. The best part of this natural colour is the odour it leaves behind. Bright Orange Palash flowers when soaked in water overnight leaves behind an orange tinge. For best results, boil the flowers to get a bright shade of orange. Blazing Blue The best way to make a natural Holi colour is by using dried jacaranda flowers. These flowers are crushed and mixed with flour. The blue colour these flowers give out are just beautiful. Blossom Blue All you need to do is crush berries of the Indigo plant to get a blossom blue natural Holi colour. You can add water to the powder to enjoy a wet Holi. Deep Red Use red sandalwood powder and add crushed hibiscus flowers to it. This will give out a beautiful deep red colour. Hot Red Peels of pomegranate boiled in water, the juice of ripened tomatoes and red carrots diluted with water. These ingredients leave behind a natural hot red organic Holi colour. Saffron Tesu of palash flowers soaked in water overnight. For better results, flowers can be boiled in water to get a yellowish-orange colour. Golden Yellow Soak a few stalks of kesar in two tablespoons of water. Leave it for a few hours and then grind them to make a fine paste. Yellow Two teaspoons of turmeric powder mixed with besan to give you a natural Holi colour of yellow. Mud Yellow The Marigold petals are dried and crushed to obtain a fine powder. Mix powder with besan to get a mud yellow Holi natural colour. Black To get night black all you need to do is boil dried fruits of amla in a vessel and leave it overnight. Dilute the next morning with water and enjoy the festival of colour. Copper Brown Kattha is extracted from the acacia tree. It is then made into a powder which is mixed with water to get a copper brown shade. Chocolate Brown Tea and coffee leaves when boiled in water give out a chocolate brown shade. Play a safe Holi with this. Pink Soak pink Bauhinia variegate or kachnar flowers in water overnight, this will leave behind a beautiful pink shade which can be used to enjoy a wet Holi. Purple The juice of black grapes or jamun diluted with water to remove stickiness. Use the water to play and have an awesome festival of colour with organic and natural Holi colours.