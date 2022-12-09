Just In
- 1 min ago How To Prepare Authentic Homemade Pizza Margherita Recipe
- 36 min ago Christmas 2022: Cool And Thoughtful Gifts For Teenagers
- 1 hr ago How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe
- 4 hrs ago Exclusive: Influenza Vaccination Week 2022: Expert Explains What It Is About And Which Vaccine To Prefer
Don't Miss
- News Twitter Files Part-II: Select users put on secret blacklist for being ‘right-wingers’
- Sports Karnataka all set to host National Roller Sports Championship 2022
- Finance Equity Mutual Funds' Inflow Drops 76 Pc, To Rs 2,258 Cr In Nov
- Travel Pro Tips To Save More On A Winter Vacation Nobody Knows
- Automobiles Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Launched at Rs 4.61 Crore - Lunatic Limited Run Goodbye
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan To Walk Out Of Salman Khan’s Show?
- Education JKBOSE Result 2022: JKBOSE 12th Result Announced; Check Details Here
- Technology SpaceX DearMoon Civilian Moon Trip To Ferry These Eight Global Artists
Google Lens Year In Search 2022: Top 10 Houseplants Searched Worldwide
As another year comes to an end, at lightning speed - if I'm to add, it's nice to take a look back, right?
A list of the top 10 houseplants searched globally in the year 2022 has been released by Google Lens for all those interested in knowing what plants were the most searched.
See the list below for google lens year in search 2022: top 10 houseplants searched worldwide.
1. Philodendron
Known for its trailing, heart-shaped leaves, philodendron makes a great houseplant. Philodendron tolerates bright and low light and is pretty easy to care for. The plant is usually grown in a pot, but it can also thrive in a jar of tap water.
2. Devil's ivy
This plant, also known as Pothos, is an evergreen vine. This plant can handle most office conditions. It can handle even the darkest cubicles and the brightest window-filled offices, and it still survives when you forget to water it every now and then.
3. Bambusoideae
Known commonly as bamboos, the Bamboooideae family of perennial forest grasses (Poaceae) are endemic to every continent except Antarctica and Europe. Lucky bamboo is a popular desk plant known for its near-indestructible properties. They can be grown in soil or hydroponically. The plants will stand upright if you keep them in a glass of water at least an inch deep and gravel or another medium.
4. Echeveria
A slow-growing, drought-tolerant succulent, the echeveria (Echeveria spp.) is typically smaller than one foot in height or diameter. It is frequently called hen-and-chicks for its tendency to produce offset plants.
5. Dracaena
Dracaenas are some of the toughest plants out there and are great at removing pollutants. The thin, often colourful leaves make them an attractive addition to your desk.
6. Fern
Ferns come in a lot of different varieties. These voluminous plants look great on a desk or windowsill. It can be just one plant, or you can put several smaller succulents and plants on your desk to enhance the look.
7. Jade plant
Since they only need medium light for a few hours a day, they can sit anywhere in your office and your home. Jade plants also have air-purifying properties and are easy to maintain.
8. Dumb canes
As a houseplant, Dieffenbachia is frequently called a Dumb Cane or a Leopard Lily. Although Dumb Canes are poisonous, they rarely cause serious harm to humans or animals. A large number of microscopic needle-shaped calcium oxalate crystals surround all the parts of the plant, and if an unfortunate animal (or person) consumes them, they will develop painful and swollen mouths.
9. Hoya
Known as the porcelain flower or wax plant, Hoya carnosa belongs to the dogbane family Apocynaceae and is an asclepiad species of flowering plants. Houseplants with this lanky stem can trail from tall containers, such as urns, as well as hanging baskets. It is one of the most tolerant houseplants.
10. Alocasia
The elephant ear plant, commonly called alocasia, is cultivated as an annual or houseplant throughout temperate regions. Alocasias are known for their beautiful foliage and can be grown indoors as long as they receive adequate humidity and light.
- pulseGoogle Doodle 2022 Winner Announced: Shlok Mukherjee From Kolkata Takes Home The Prize!
- lifeCOVID-19 Crisis: Google Doodle Says Thank You To Food Packaging And Delivery Guys
- lifeSundar Pichai: Facts About Alphabet's New CEO That Will Inspire You To Give Your Best In Everything
- womenKamini Roy's 155th Birthday: Google Pays Tribute To The Indian Poet, Feminist And Activist
- pulseGoogle's 21st Birthday, Tech Giant Celebrates It With A Doodle
- pulseCouple Names Their Son ‘Google’ For This Reason
- pulseDonald Trump Tops The Google Image Search Result For 'Idiot'
- wellness6 Things You Must Never Do While Googling Health Symptoms!
- pulseGoogle Doodle Pays Tribute To ‘Father Of Indian Cinema’ - Dadasaheb Phalke
- pulseGoogle Marks Shehnai Maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan's Birthday With A Doodle
- pulseGoogle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Pi Day With Today's Doodle
- pulseDoodle Celebrates Sir William Henry Perkin's Birthday