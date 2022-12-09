Google Lens Year In Search 2022: Top 10 Houseplants Searched Worldwide

1. Philodendron Known for its trailing, heart-shaped leaves, philodendron makes a great houseplant. Philodendron tolerates bright and low light and is pretty easy to care for. The plant is usually grown in a pot, but it can also thrive in a jar of tap water.

2. Devil's ivy This plant, also known as Pothos, is an evergreen vine. This plant can handle most office conditions. It can handle even the darkest cubicles and the brightest window-filled offices, and it still survives when you forget to water it every now and then.

3. Bambusoideae Known commonly as bamboos, the Bamboooideae family of perennial forest grasses (Poaceae) are endemic to every continent except Antarctica and Europe. Lucky bamboo is a popular desk plant known for its near-indestructible properties. They can be grown in soil or hydroponically. The plants will stand upright if you keep them in a glass of water at least an inch deep and gravel or another medium.

4. Echeveria A slow-growing, drought-tolerant succulent, the echeveria (Echeveria spp.) is typically smaller than one foot in height or diameter. It is frequently called hen-and-chicks for its tendency to produce offset plants.

5. Dracaena Dracaenas are some of the toughest plants out there and are great at removing pollutants. The thin, often colourful leaves make them an attractive addition to your desk.

6. Fern Ferns come in a lot of different varieties. These voluminous plants look great on a desk or windowsill. It can be just one plant, or you can put several smaller succulents and plants on your desk to enhance the look.

7. Jade plant Since they only need medium light for a few hours a day, they can sit anywhere in your office and your home. Jade plants also have air-purifying properties and are easy to maintain.

8. Dumb canes As a houseplant, Dieffenbachia is frequently called a Dumb Cane or a Leopard Lily. Although Dumb Canes are poisonous, they rarely cause serious harm to humans or animals. A large number of microscopic needle-shaped calcium oxalate crystals surround all the parts of the plant, and if an unfortunate animal (or person) consumes them, they will develop painful and swollen mouths.

9. Hoya Known as the porcelain flower or wax plant, Hoya carnosa belongs to the dogbane family Apocynaceae and is an asclepiad species of flowering plants. Houseplants with this lanky stem can trail from tall containers, such as urns, as well as hanging baskets. It is one of the most tolerant houseplants.