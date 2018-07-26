Vegetables That Grow Easily In 30 Days

One of the most rewarding hobbies in the world, gardening is one place where you are blessed with the fruits of your hard work (both literally and otherwise). Although this is a science and involves a lot of planning of which seeds should be sown and how to arrive at the ideal condition for the plant's growth, the same is an art as well. A lot of artistic planning goes into taking care of the beautiful gardens.

Despite its rewarding nature, one needs to invest a lot of time and effort in order to see the beauty and experience the fruits of what have been sown. Not all of us are blessed with that level of patience.

In such a situation, a person who is new to gardening often ends up losing his or her interest in the hobby eventually. To avoid such a thing from happening, it is advisable that you start off with vegetables that are fast growing in nature. This will ensure that you see immediate results of all your hard work and that will in turn motivate you to put in more effort.

This article talks about such vegetables that can be grown in a month's time.

1. Baby Carrot

If you are someone who is fond of carrots, then this is the variety that you must go for if you need a speedy harvest. Here all that you have to do is take the baby carrot seeds and sow them in a container full of mud or directly into the ground.

Baby carrot seeds are easily available in the market. This particular vegetable does not need much care or attention after this point. You can water it once every 2 to 3 days and in the next 30 days enjoy delicious baby carrots straight from your garden.

2. Radish

Loaded with the goodness of a number of nutrients, radish is something that forms an essential part of most Indian diets. The best thing about growing radishes is the fact that it does not require any particular weather conditions and can grow in a wide range of environments.

Here, all that you have to do is sow the radish seeds on the ground and water it once every 1 or 2 days. Usually, a radish takes about 25 days to grow to its ripest form. In some cases, it may take up to 30 days.

3. Cucumber

This is a vegetable that you can either choose to eat raw or you can make a number of delicious recipes out of the same. These do not require much time and can grow during any season of the year. The only thing that cucumbers need is space.

Hence, it is advisable that you space them apart from each other in your kitchen garden. You can make use of trellises for the same. You need to wait for 3 to 4 weeks to see the fruits of your hard work.

4. Spinach

One of the healthiest vegetables in our diet, spinach is something that can be grown in a matter of 4 or 5 weeks. All that you will have to do here is take a couple of spinach seeds and sow the same in good-quality dirt.

Make sure that you water the plants on a daily basis. If you are regular with respect to this activity, in a matter of weeks you will be pleasantly surprised to see your spinach all green, leafy and deliciously healthy.

5. Lettuce

Talking of the goodness of spinach reminds us of lettuce, which is another plant that is loaded with the goodness of a number of nutrients. Lettuce is one of the few plants that can grow well even under low temperatures and can produce a good volume of harvest in less than 30 days.

The best thing about lettuce is the fact that there are a number of varieties of the same that are available and each of them has a different taste. Thus, you can take your pick from among them or plant different varieties of lettuce simultaneously.

6. Beet

The best thing about this particular vegetable is that it grows with minimal efforts. Other than the vegetable itself, the leaf of the vegetable also has very high nutritional value and you can include the same in your diet. The only thing that you need to keep in mind here is that this vegetable cannot withstand extreme heat.

Hence, make sure that you do not plant it in the months of April to July. For any other month, just plant it once and water it every day. You will find the beet in its ripest form in just 25 to 30 days.

7. Bush Beans

This type of bean grows much more easily as compared to other variants and are loaded with the goodness of vitamins. If you are someone who is conscious of the aesthetic beauty of your kitchen garden then this vegetable is something that you must definitely cultivate.

In less than 20 days from being down, this plant grows to a green beauty and adds to the beauty and glamour of your garden. Thus, irrespective of whether you are fond of the aesthetic beauty of your garden or you are someone who is more worried about the nutritional aspect of food, this is one vegetable that you must definitely plant in your garden.

8. Sunflower Shoots

Talking of adding colour to your kitchen garden, one of the most efficient ways of doing so would be by adding sunflower seeds to the list. These take about 12 days to grow and are a very good source of nutrition.

They grow under all weather conditions and climatic regions. All they need is proper sunlight and a daily dose of water. Even if you have a balcony garden, this is one vegetable that you should definitely include in it.