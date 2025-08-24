Is The Undertaker Really Entering Bigg Boss 19? Why ’90s Kids Loved Him, His Net Worth, And WWE Afterlife

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Vastu Tips: Where To Light Diyas For Happiness, Positivity, And Prosperity Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, homes across India are preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion and grandeur. Among the rituals, lighting diyas holds a sacred place, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

But according to Vastu Shastra, the placement of diyas is as important as the act itself. The right direction and space can invite happiness, positivity, and prosperity into your home, ensuring Lord Ganesha's blessings flow abundantly.

Let us know where to light diyas during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which will be celebrated on 27 August to maximise their spiritual and energetic benefits.

1. Light Diyas In The Northeast Corner

The northeast, also called the Ishanya corner, is considered the most auspicious direction in Vastu. Lighting diyas here is believed to attract divine blessings, purify the environment, and fill the home with spiritual vibrations. During Ganesh Chaturthi, placing a diya in this direction strengthens the bond between the devotee and Lord Ganesha, ensuring peace and mental clarity.

2. Place Diyas Near The Puja Mandir

The puja mandir or altar is the heart of devotion in every Hindu household. Lighting a diya in front of Lord Ganesha's idol creates an aura of sacredness. It represents offering light to the deity and inviting him to remove all obstacles from life. This simple act also helps focus the mind during prayers and meditation.

3. Light Diyas At The Main Entrance

The entrance of your home is the gateway for both energy and opportunities. A diya at the main door during Ganesh Chaturthi symbolizes welcoming divine positivity while keeping away negative influences. It is also said to invite prosperity and protect the household from external harm.

4. Place Diyas In The Living Room

The living room is where families gather and share warmth. Lighting a diya here creates a harmonious atmosphere, reducing conflicts and increasing love among family members. During Ganesh Chaturthi, this practice is especially significant as it aligns the home's energy with the festive spirit of unity and joy.

5. Light Diyas In The Kitchen

In Vastu, the kitchen represents nourishment and abundance. Lighting a diya in this space is believed to remove food-related negativity and ensure prosperity in the household. During Ganesh Chaturthi, this also honors the prasadam and modaks offered to Lord Ganesha, making the food spiritually pure and blessed.

6. Place Diyas On The Balcony Or Window

A diya placed on the balcony or window connects your home to the outside world. It spreads positivity to the surroundings and shares the festive energy with neighbors. This gesture not only enhances Vastu energy but also symbolizes spreading light and kindness beyond your own family.

7. Light Diyas At The South-East Corner

The southeast direction represents the element of fire in Vastu. Lighting a diya here enhances energy, strength, and confidence. On Ganesh Chaturthi, it is believed to bring financial stability and protect the household from struggles related to money and career.

8. Place Diyas At The Study Or Work Desk

Lord Ganesha is also the remover of intellectual and professional obstacles. Lighting a diya near your study or work desk invokes clarity, wisdom, and focus. For students and professionals, this practice during Ganesh Chaturthi is especially helpful in attracting success and concentration in their goals.

9. Light Diyas In The Courtyard Or Open Space

If your home has a courtyard, lighting diyas there helps circulate positive energy throughout the house. It symbolizes illuminating every corner of life. This practice during Ganesh Chaturthi also encourages family members to gather together for prayers, reinforcing unity and harmony.

10. Place Diyas Near Water Sources

According to Vastu, placing a diya near water sources like an earthen pot of water or a small fountain balances the elements of fire and water. This creates harmony in the environment and attracts peace. During Ganesh Chaturthi, this balance symbolizes Ganesha's role as Vighnaharta, harmonizing life and removing difficulties.

Lighting diyas during Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a ritual but a spiritual practice that invites positivity, prosperity, and divine blessings. By following these Vastu-based placements, you can align your home with cosmic energies and ensure that Lord Ganesha showers your family with happiness and success. This festive season, let your home shine with light, love, and devotion.