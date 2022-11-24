Just In
- 1 hr ago An Easy Guide For Decorating A Foyer
- 1 hr ago Gemini Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- 1 hr ago 15 Minutes Of Exercise Can Reduce Breast Cancer Mortality By 60%
- 2 hrs ago Kiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
Don't Miss
- Technology iPhone 15 Ultra to Be Apple’s First Phone to Pack USB-C Port; What Else to Expect?
- News Maharashtra Governor 'parcel sent via Amazon by Centre: Uddhav Thackeray
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Almost Faints After Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta Lose Calm On Her
- Sports FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: Embolo condemns birth nation to eighth successive Cup loss
- Travel Stewart Island – New Zealand's Hidden Gem
- Automobiles Citroen e-C3 Launch Sooner Than Expected
- Finance 3 Banking Stocks With Highest 1-Year Returns Trading Near 52-Week High, Should You Buy?
- Education New Timings for Haryana School Announced; Check All Details Here
Modern Interior Design - Everything You Should Know About The New-Age Interior Style
A home or space can be designed and styled into a specific design style. One of the most popular design styles that gained a lot of popularity since its inception in the early 20th century is nothing but Modern Interior design! Often confused with contemporary design style, Modern interior style is all about creating a chic and sophisticated vibe in a given space. Today, a lot of contemporary design experts create fabulous interiors with modern style!
Image: Pinterest
Keep reading to know all about modern interior design. Get inspired by these specific design elements of a modern home to create your modern style space!
Modern Design - What is It?
Image: Pinterest
Simply put, a modern design style is defined by a neutral, monochromatic colour palette, and straight or clean lines, and includes natural materials, layered lights, and minimal objects. The overall vibe of the space provides a very sorted, minimal yet collective look. This design style allows you to think about the purpose of the space and makes you include only those design elements or objects that are practical!
History Of Modern Design
Image: Pinterest
This design style embraces ‘modernism', a 20th-century design moment that was characterized by key features like functionality, abstract thinking, simple forms, and innovation. The origins of modern interior design can be traced via Scandinavian, Bauhaus design which encouraged the inclusion of minimalistic functionality, usage of natural materials, and experimentation with geometrical as well as abstract shapes!
Modern interior design is essentially the by-product of the 20th-century modern art moment that challenged Victorian design ideas including maximalism and opulence. The new modern home design introduced the form follows function philosophy. So introducing clean lines, open living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and more became the peculiar features of modern interior design.
Key Elements Of Modern Design
Image: Pinterest
Consider the following key design elements to introduce a modern look in your home or space:
1. Straight Lines - Modern interior style encourages including clean, straight lines. For instance, a seating area in a living room could feature a straight-line couch, angular coffee table, etc. The objects in space should provide a minimal ornamental look!
2. Neutral Colours - Stick to a monochromatic, neutral colour scheme to achieve a chic vibe. Go for hues like whites, greys, blacks, browns, and pastel colours. For pop-up tones, experiment with different tones and shades of neutral colours. Introduce bright hues in a minuscule way.
3. Open Floor Plan - Modern interior design encourages for using furniture pieces like a couch or sofa to differentiate between the areas in an open plan place. For example, a kitchen island can define a kitchen space from the dining area.
4. Use of Natural materials - Wood, stone, glass, natural fiber-made objects and design elements i.e.glass wall, organic cotton fabric upholstery, hemp rug, and more. Modern interior style is all about embracing nature in every possible form!
5. Minimalism - Modern-style homes feature curated objects and accessories. The main idea behind the same is to feature what's necessary. Any sort of clutter is not what you will find in a modern-style home.
- decorAn Easy Guide For Decorating A Foyer
- decor6 Decor Tips To Add A Luxurious Vibe To Your Living Room
- decorEasy Tips To Style Your Couch Like An Interior Expert
- decor7 Best Tips For Selecting The Right Sofa For Your Space
- decor5 Easy Tips To Style Your Coffee Table
- decor6 Best Ideas To Decorate With Greenery In Your Home
- decorBigg Boss 16 ‘Circus Theme’ House Reflects Bold Colours, Effervescent Patterns, And Eclectic Vibe
- improvementHow To Get Rid Of Stains, Mold And Grime On Bathroom Tiles
- gardeningTulsi, Money Plant, Bamboo: 6 Best Indoor Plants For The Home According To Vastu
- home n gardenHow To Check Your Gas Cylinder Level With A Wet Cloth Trick
- improvement6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers
- improvement5 Expert Tips To Keep The House Cool In The Scorching Summer