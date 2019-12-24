5 Minimalist Christmas Home Decor Ideas For Those Who Love The Moderate Approach Decor oi-Monika Khajuria

It is the time of the year that puts everyone in festive spirits. With Christmas just around the corner, and that means it is time to pull up your sleeves and sparkle your home with the Christmas elements. When we think of Christmas home decor, we think extravagant, OTT decorations and that makes us dread the process of getting our home festive-ready. So why not choose the minimalist path this Christmas?

The minimalist way of living has fascinated many in the past few years. It is a way that is cost and time effective. Today, we take inspiration from the minimalists and give you a few decor ideas that will make your home cozy and Christmas-ready without much hassle. And if you are a lover of DIY's you should definitely try these.

A Half Wreath

A wreath is an indispensable element of Christmas and one that adds Christmas feels to your home. But the wreaths that are available in the market can be quite chunky, decorated and over the top. You can instead go for a half wreath. And if you don't get it in the market, worry not! You can easily DIY a half wreath using some twigs, leaves and pine cones.

A Mini Christmas Tree

Christmas trees excite us. But, why go for those huge and heavy trees that take up most of the space in your living room? Go for a mini Christmas tree that you can put at one corner of the house. Put it in a basket and surround it with some leaves and twigs to make it cozy and festive.

Fairy Lights

No one can deny the sizzling effect fairy lights have. But you don't need to cover your entire home with fairy lights to make it Christmas-ready. Wrap some fairy light around a tree or even a dry tree and place it at one of the main corners of your house.

Go For Basic Christmas Ornaments

While decorating your mini or large Christmas tree use simple and subtle ornaments. Do not fill each and every corner of the tree with chunky ornaments. In fact, you can also make some cool DIY Christmas tree ornaments with some paper and glitter.

DIY Stocking Holder

Filling the stockings on Christmas eve is a tradition that holds a special place in heart of those celebrating the festival. So, why not turn your stocking as decor for Christmas? You can use some twigs, stems and leaves to create DIY stocking holder to keep it minimalist and festive.

These were some minimalist Christmas decor ideas to get your home Christmas ready. Give these a try and tell us how did it turn out. And if you have any more ideas, please share them with us in the comment section below.