Eid Mubarak: 5 Home Decor Ideas for Eid Al-Fitr 2022 Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims globally. It is the most auspicious time for them to connect, pray, and celebrate. Ramadan is the month of fasting for the Muslims as a way of self-restraint and only two meals are served every day before and after the sunrise and sunset respectively. The day of Eid during this time of the year, formally known as the Eid al-Fitr marks the end of this fast. The day of Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by meeting and greeting, sharing sweets, and shopping. Ramadan Eid is a socializing festival and getting your house ready for the big day can be a handful.

So, if you wish to decorate your home and make it the perfect abode for Eid celebrations in May 2022, here are some ideas you can use.

Set Up The Dining Table

Since Ramadan Eid marks the end of fasting, the dining table hosting the food would be the center of attraction. Hence, you can deck up your dining table with a fresh pair of soft furnishings such as chair covers, upholstery, table runners, and mats. Bring in some elite ornamented cutlery made of silver or glass along with bone china trays. You can place coffee cups, tea sets, vegetable dishes, and meat delicacies. You can arrange dry fruits in the star and moon shape trays - representing the symbol of Islam to make the decor culture-specific.

Lighting and Furnishing

The eve before and the Ramadan evening is a warm cozy festive time. Hence, decorated lights such as carved lanterns, crescent-shaped lights, floor lamps, and Moroccan lamps can help in setting the celebratory vibe. You can light candles and place them on candle stands in the living room. If you are enjoying the view of the moon from your balcony and setting up the dinner outdoors, then we recommend you go for fairy lights.

The Prayer Corner

Choose a nice spot with plenty of light facing the right direction to offer your prayers every day. You can set up the prayer corner by arranging a rug, scarves, and robes in the room. You can enhance the corner by placing the holy Quran and other religious texts on a side table. Further, you can set up a decorative box to keep your prayer beads. You can adorn the corner with some bright curtains that can make the prayer corner an accent element.

Fragrance

Fragrance helps to set the soothing home ambiance. It also has a spiritual significance and is considered to be holy and soul purifying. So, you must invite some fragrance into your home by placing scented candles and room fresheners. Since Ramadan Eid is a summer festival, you can select fresh, citrus, and fruity scents. For the kitchen, you can choose the fragrance of herbs and mints to make the place feel lively.

Home Accessories and Art

Adorn your home with embellished accessories such as mirrors, souvenirs, and mirrors. You can bring in some Islamic calligraphy prints, metal artwork, tapestries, wood accessories, or sculptures to make the home feel festive. Add a refreshing piece of artwork to your living room. You can select abstract art that represents the Islamic culture and beliefs.

Create a peaceful atmosphere and celebrate the Ramadan Eid with your loved ones.

Ramadan Mubarak!