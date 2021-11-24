Best And Easy-To-Care-For Plants For Your Work Desk! Decor oi-Amritha K

Be it your work desk at home or office desk, sprucing them with some plants and knick-knacks can not only add to its appeal but also can help boost your concentration and 'desire' to work - it's been proven [1].

Let's be honest, most of us (not you workaholics) feel lazy to work on some (most) days. Experts say that adding some houseplants could be the missing link needed to improve productivity and job satisfaction. The presence of office plants can increase humidity around a desk, purify the air, and enhance the appearance of your workspace [2].

Let's check out the different types of plants you can keep on your work desk, be it in your home or at your office.

Best Plants for Your Work Desk

Devil's Ivy or pothos: This plant, also known as Pothos, is an evergreen vine. This plant can handle most office conditions. It can handle even the darkest cubicles and the brightest window-filled offices, and it still survives when you forget to water it every now and then.

Peace lily: The plant doesn't need a lot of light, and it's tolerant of overwatering. The peace lily is also known for cleaning the air, removing toxins and making a nicer work environment. You can grow it in low light, and it's pretty hardy.

Sansevieria or snake plant: Sansevieria is commonly known as mother-in-law's tongue. These plants can survive low light levels and drought, so they're good for the kind of office life where you don't have time to eat your lunch, let alone water your plants.

Jade plant: Since they only need medium-light for a few hours a day, they can sit anywhere in your office. Jade plants also have air-purifying properties and are easy to maintain.

Fittonia: It has a pretty mosaic of leaves. It requires low light and doesn't need much water. The leaves also add an aesthetic element with their bright colours.

Fern plants: Ferns come in a lot of different varieties. The voluminous plants look great on the desk. It can be just one plant, or you can put several smaller succulents and plants on your desk to enhance the look.

Cacti: When everything else fails, there's the trusty cactus. One of the only plants that thrive on neglect is the cactus. It can hold a lot of water, allowing it to survive even when you may forget about it. Cacti love higher light levels, so if you've got a window desk, they'll thrive.

Aglaonema: The Chinese evergreen, also called aglos, is easy to care for. It shows the most colour in bright light, but it won't die in low light.

ZZ plant: Zimioculus zamifolia, commonly known as the ZZ plant, is a succulent popular for its ability to tolerate low light and grow with little water. The fat stalks and bulging roots of the plant store a huge amount of water, which means you don't have to search around the office for a watering can every day.

Philodendron: Since their discovery in the late 1800s, Philodendrons have been a mainstay in indoor gardens. They're great for offices since they can be used as part of a large display in a corner.

Dracaena: Dracaenas are some of the toughest plants out there and are great at removing pollutants. The thin, often colourful leaves make them an attractive addition to your desk.

African violet: With average humidity and temperatures, African violet hybrids thrive. African violets don't care what kind of light they get, so a fluorescent lamp aimed at the plant will do.

Lucky bamboo: Lucky bamboo grows in low-light environments and can grow in water without soil. Make sure the water doesn't sink below the stems, or the plant won't recover.