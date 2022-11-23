Just In
Easy Tips To Style Your Couch Like An Interior Expert
A sofa or couch is unarguably the most essential piece of furniture we all invest in! From working, watching TV, and chilling out with loved ones to relaxing after a demanding day, a couch silently experiences it all. Now, from a decor point of view, a well-decorated sofa helps create a focal point in your living room or any giving space. If your couch currently includes a few dented cushions and nothing else, then it's time to give a newfound life to your couch!
Image: Instagram
Get a cue from these decor ideas to elevate the look of your couch:
Select and Understand The Couch
Image: Pinterest
If you are planning to buy a new couch then consider a few key points like your need, preference, style, and of course budget. For example, for a large family or space, a sectional couch can make an apt choice. Also, if you already own a couch, then understand the style, colour, or vibe it represents.
So let's suppose your couch has a neutral colour upholstery fabric, then you can add a few bold colour cushions or similar neutral ones to add a sophisticated, one-tone look. Understanding your couch will give the correct direction to pick the right accessories for it!
Throw Cushions
Image: Pinterest
Think couch decor and you instantly checklist throw cushions and rightfully so. Accent cushions instantly add flair and drama to even an old couch or sofa. Decorative cushions are the best way to infuse a new life into your seating arrangement on a minimum budget.
For a classic look, add cushions that compliment the colour of your couch. Mix and match accent cushions to give an edgy look to your sofa. Go for an odd number of cushion settings (two plain, two printed, and one mini accent cushion) to form an eye-pleasing cushion arrangement.
Throw Blanket
Image: Pinterest
Of course, a throw blanket is a go-to textile or piece of fabric which keeps you warm while enjoying a cozy time on the couch. But, a fabulous-looking throw also elevates the look of the couch instantly and introduces a layered look too. If your couch is plain or textured, a colourful throw will make an edgy choice and vice versa.
Wall Art
Image: Pinterest
Generally, it is the sitting zone or area that is considered to be the focal point in your living room. Because that's where you spend most of your time, perform daily activities, and entertain guests. Now, if you have the couch placed directly against the wall, then do elevate the same with lovely wall art, decor objects, and accents.
A large-scale wall art or one with a set looks fabulous against the couch. If you are not keen on adding a decor piece to the wall, you can highlight the wall with an accent colour too!
Coffee Table
Image: Pinterest
Be it a single-seater or sectional couch, your seating will remain incomplete if you don't add a lovely coffee table against it. A coffee table is of course a functional furniture piece but adds a collective look to the seating zone. Elevating the look of your coffee table with a decor vase, decor tray, coffee table books, and a conversation starter piece (It could be a souvenir, mini decor object...just about anything that has a history, story, sculptural look to it), you will unknowingly and parallelly enhance the look of your couch too!
Poufs or Ottomans
Image: Pinterest
A couch or sofa is the prime functional piece in your living room or any given space. To introduce a more collective look, you can add a set of poufs or ottomans and place it adjacent to the couch. These relatively small but functional furniture pieces work great as additional seating, decor objects, and even as a coffee table if it has a smooth surface. If your couch is plain, placing colourful, contrast poufs make a clever choice to introduce a hint colour, texture, and drama.
