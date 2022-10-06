Just In
Bigg Boss 16 ‘Circus Theme’ House Reflects Bold Colours, Effervescent Patterns, And Eclectic Vibe
Bigg Boss, one of the most-viewed reality TV shows is currently in its 16th season, and viewers are enjoying the show with the same excitement as its previous seasons. Every year, the Bigg Boss home gets a unique theme or makeover that gets a noted appreciation from its contestants and audience. This year, the home is done with a "circus theme" that reflects bold hues, and exaggerated patterns, and has an eclectic vibe to it. The creative face behind this dazzling space is designer Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha.
The Fantasy Home
Image: Instagram
When asked about why this particular theme, designer Omung Kumar shared his vision for Bigg Boss 16 home. He said we wanted participants to have a fantasy-like vibe when they will occupy the space. Circus is something related to childhood, joy, and magic which all of us have enjoyed and experienced as kids. We as creative heads wanted the contestants to re-live these happy, magical memories.
We also deliberately introduced bold colours, and exaggerated patterns as it stimulates the mind and thoughts. Something really important when one participates in a game show. The Bigg Boss 16 home is not only about glitz and glamour, but it's a reality game show where you will have a winner in the end. The Bigg Boss show is a fair sum of known faces, a popular host, differences, teamwork, and much more!
Let's decode the Bigg Boss circus theme home one area at a time:
Entrance and Garden Area
Image: Instagram
It's the entrance that works as an ‘impression' card of any home. The Bigg Boss 16 home features a huge clown's face door that allows for entry inside. The garden area is made intentionally attentive with a huge horse sculpture made with a mirror mosaic that's situated near the pool. Also, a glass cubicle is formed with two giant legs of Pinocchio placed on top of it.
The animal figurines doubled as seating, attractive mezzanine flooring, and many more; the entrance design takes the cake hands down!
Living and Lounge Area
Image: Instagram
The living and lounge zone is a space where you chill and relax in a home. The Bigg Boss 16 circus theme home has a dedicated lounge zone that has colourful seating, animal figurines on the wall, and of course, a TV wherein the contestants will interact with the host, Salman Khan!
Kitchen
Image: Instagram
The kitchen is designed with prominent and bold hues including red, brown, and yellow. The cabinets have busy detailing and tassel designs resembling the circus curtains!
Bedrooms
Image: Instagram
This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boos that the home is designed with four bedrooms with a unique theme. The ‘fire room' features low-lying beds and minimal accents. The ‘black and white room' features everything in a similar hue.
The ‘cards room' has playing cards designed over walls, and soft furnishings, and is adorned with a huge clown face as wall decor. And finally, the ‘grand room' aka vintage room is all about velvet paneled beds, classic wall panels, mirrors, luxurious fittings, and the Bigg Boss eye!
Captain’s Room
Image: Instagram
In the Bigg Boss show, one who becomes a captain enjoys a special space dedicated to them. This year, the captain will enjoy his or her stay in a room that's spacious, colourful, and grand in every way. The room speaks red via a huge tufted bed, flooring, walls, and other accents. And yes, it is attached to a jacuzzi too!
Confession Room
Image: Instagram
The confession area or zone is where participants are seen pouring their hearts out. For Bigg Boss 16, this special zone is crafted into an artistic circus wagon. With patterned furnishings and bold lights; the seating grabs the attention instantly!
Bathrooms
Image: Instagram
The bathrooms appear like circus tents with orange, pink, and white colours dominating via wall, ceiling, and other accents. The lion sculpture seating appears similar to the caged animal kept in a circus backyard. The bathroom is the place where a lot of planning, plotting, and sharing secrets happen. With such outlandish decor, the contestants will find themselves amused all the time!
