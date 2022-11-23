6 Decor Tips To Add A Luxurious Vibe To Your Living Room

Add Antiques Image: Pinterest While most homeowners today prefer to give a modern, contemporary touch to their space, the same could feel very cold or lack interest with all the straight-line elements, minimal objects, etc. You can include some lovely antiques like solid furniture pieces, vintage carpets, gilded mirrors, and more. Vintage objects possess an inherent charm and give a very collective vibe. You can curate such pieces from a thrift store, or flea markets to avail of great discounts!

Showcase A Large Artwork Image: Pinterest There is nothing a stunning piece of artwork can't do. And yes, that includes giving your space a luxurious look. Instead of adding several small photos, or wall art groupings, let one large-scale art do all the talking. The ideal place to hand the same would be behind the couch or on the side wall in your living room. If buying artwork from a studio is feasible for you then go ahead and pick a fabulous art piece of your choice and the one that matches your existing living room style. For budget-friendly art choices, frame vintage prints, and photography prints make a viable choice.

Include Attractive Light Fixtures Image: Pinterest Lighting is one of the most understated and overlooked design aspects in interiors. A great lighting design can scale up the look of your home instantly. Always go for layered lighting for your living room with the ambient, task, and decor lighting. Replace the ho-hum-looking lighting fixtures with some glam ones. For instance, a fabulous chandelier or pendant light can add a luxury touch to the seating zone in your living room. Trendy wall sconces and table lamps work as functional pieces as well as decor objects!

Add Greenery Image: Pinterest If you feel your living room feels very bland or unattractive, then one of the possible reasons for the same could be a lack of colours. If you have budget constraints and are not willing to spend much on colourful decor objects, then one simple decor remedy would be to add greens to your living room. From succulents, and desk plants, to big indoor plants, you can add a hint of nature to your living room with either real or faux plants. Mini-plants nestled in attractive planters look great on a coffee or side table in the living room!

Go Monochrome Image: Pinterest This decor rule for giving a sophisticated look to your living room will make you fall in love with the power of one colour! Yes, for that high-end look, you can simply stick to the monochrome, black-and-white colour scheme and allow all the design elements, including walls, flooring, furniture, and objects feature one colour in different tones and shades. Also, to keep the living room from feeling flat, you need to introduce different textures, and materials like woods, metallics, etc. that create an interest in a room with restricted colours!