6 Decor Tips To Add A Luxurious Vibe To Your Living Room
If you always wanted to replicate the plush-looking living room look featured in home decor magazines and simply brushed off the idea thinking it will cost the earth, then it's time you change this decor perspective for good. For a start, know that, for creating a luxurious-looking living room, you don't have to necessarily empty your bank balance or spend a lot on an Interior expert's fees. You can give a fabulous look to your living room and make it look expensive with the minimum budget possible!
Image: Pinterest
Here are 6 amazing decor tips to transform your basic living room space into a luxury heaven:
Add Antiques
Image: Pinterest
While most homeowners today prefer to give a modern, contemporary touch to their space, the same could feel very cold or lack interest with all the straight-line elements, minimal objects, etc. You can include some lovely antiques like solid furniture pieces, vintage carpets, gilded mirrors, and more. Vintage objects possess an inherent charm and give a very collective vibe. You can curate such pieces from a thrift store, or flea markets to avail of great discounts!
Showcase A Large Artwork
Image: Pinterest
There is nothing a stunning piece of artwork can't do. And yes, that includes giving your space a luxurious look. Instead of adding several small photos, or wall art groupings, let one large-scale art do all the talking. The ideal place to hand the same would be behind the couch or on the side wall in your living room. If buying artwork from a studio is feasible for you then go ahead and pick a fabulous art piece of your choice and the one that matches your existing living room style.
For budget-friendly art choices, frame vintage prints, and photography prints make a viable choice.
Include Attractive Light Fixtures
Image: Pinterest
Lighting is one of the most understated and overlooked design aspects in interiors. A great lighting design can scale up the look of your home instantly. Always go for layered lighting for your living room with the ambient, task, and decor lighting.
Replace the ho-hum-looking lighting fixtures with some glam ones. For instance, a fabulous chandelier or pendant light can add a luxury touch to the seating zone in your living room. Trendy wall sconces and table lamps work as functional pieces as well as decor objects!
Add Greenery
Image: Pinterest
If you feel your living room feels very bland or unattractive, then one of the possible reasons for the same could be a lack of colours. If you have budget constraints and are not willing to spend much on colourful decor objects, then one simple decor remedy would be to add greens to your living room.
From succulents, and desk plants, to big indoor plants, you can add a hint of nature to your living room with either real or faux plants. Mini-plants nestled in attractive planters look great on a coffee or side table in the living room!
Go Monochrome
Image: Pinterest
This decor rule for giving a sophisticated look to your living room will make you fall in love with the power of one colour! Yes, for that high-end look, you can simply stick to the monochrome, black-and-white colour scheme and allow all the design elements, including walls, flooring, furniture, and objects feature one colour in different tones and shades.
Also, to keep the living room from feeling flat, you need to introduce different textures, and materials like woods, metallics, etc. that create an interest in a room with restricted colours!
Luxe Textiles
Image: Pinterest
One of the best ways to add glam and luxury to your living room is with gorgeous textiles and soft furnishings. Introduce luxe fabrics like velvet, boucle, organic cotton, mohair, and more via furniture upholstery, accent cushions, throws, and area rung. Quality textiles not only look attractive but also bring in a very factor to the given space.
