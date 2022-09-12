5 Kitchen Partition Ideas For Your Home, As Per Interiors Expert Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

An open-plan kitchen has gained much popularity for all the right reasons. Open kitchens allow the creation of a free-flowing space blurring the boundaries between the living room and the kitchen area. It encourages interaction and enhances the cooking experience. But, if you are someone who loves kitchens the traditional way and yet wants to experiment with an open kitchen layout, then partition boards can be your thing.

Kitchen partitions help to open up your spaces while maintaining a sense of privacy. A well-designed partition helps to separate the living, dining, and cooking zones without placing an obvious physical barrier. There are various kitchen partition design ideas with a variety of textures, materials, and sizes to make your kitchen more appealing. Given below are some of the amazing kitchen partition ideas that will help in uplifting your space functionality and aesthetics.

1. Modern Wood Partition

The classic wooden kitchen partitions with voids having a laminate or veneer finish can add an aesthetic touch to your kitchen area. A fluted wooden panel is a trending partition element that gives an elegant and modern vibe to the space. If you are looking for a tropical theme, rattan or bamboo finish partitions would work best for your kitchen aesthetics. The advantage of using wooden partitions is their strength and versatility. A decorated shelf can as well serve the purpose of a kitchen partition. You can adorn a partition with tchotchkes, books, bonsai planters, souvenirs, and fancy crockery to amp up the room aesthetics.

2. Kitchen Island

This kitchen partition is designed to cater to a multi-functional space by serving as a breakfast point, a countertop, and a frame for your open kitchen. It is the most preferred partition idea, as it enhances the functionality of the space. The island can be used to keep cutlery and daily essentials. The space below the island can be treated as an additional storage unit. This multi-functional partition design is an ideal solution for homes where lack of space is a major concern. You can opt for installing pendant lights over the countertop to give a warm touch to the space.

3. Metal Partition Ideas

Metal partitions are usually sleek and slender that get along well with minimalist home interiors. If your home is fashioning a traditional Indian look, then you can look out for traditional jali designs in a metal framework. Metal partitions can be designed in combination with glass to add a touch of elegance to the design.

4. Biophilic Partition Design

Biophilic partition design is made up of a natural material palette with wood and lush green plants. The biophilic kitchen partition design wins your attention with its simple and intricate pattern. It helps to bring more inclusivity by welcoming natural design elements inside the kitchen. You can opt for neutral color tones with hanging plants and engraved planter pots to elevate the landscaping element in your kitchen.

5. Glass Partition Design

Glass kitchen partitions are an excellent option to make the kitchen appear as an extension of the living room. A full-length glass partition helps to filter maximum sunlight and ventilation within the house. You can opt for a frameless partition or go for wooden or metal frames while designing the partition.

