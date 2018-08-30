Vastu Tips For Kitchen Direction

Irrespective of the culture that you have been brought up in, the food that you eat is said to play a major role in your overall health and well-being. While no one can deny that the food you eat affects your body and mind in terms of nutrition, the fact is the hygiene conditions under which the food is prepared has a major say in the value of the food.

That is why, across the length and breadth of the country a major importance is given to the cleanliness of the kitchen. In the past, traditional houses had the kitchen situated as a completely different entity that was separate from that of the main house.

Although these days most houses (including that of flats) have the kitchen attached to the dining room, the fact is that the importance of the position of the kitchen in the house still dictates the prosperity and health in the household.

The aforementioned concept was originally a suggestion of the Indian tradition of Vaastu Shastra. Today, modern psychologists have confirmed the role that the position of the kitchen plays in the overall mental well-being of the people living in the same. In this article, we shall discuss the ideal position of the kitchen, the steps that you can follow if it is not possible for you to cook in the exact direction as specified and other such details.

Direction Of The Kitchen

Ideally, irrespective of the direction that your house is facing, the kitchen should always face the south-east direction. Within the kitchen, the place where you cook your food (which may be called the central slab) should face the east. In a modern kitchen, there will be multiple modes of cooking like that of microwave oven, induction oven, gas burner, etc.

The central slab must be equipped with the cooking setup that is most commonly used in that particular household. This is because Vaastu Shastra states that if a person faces the east while preparing food, she will be in a better position to put all her heart and soul into the art and in turn the food will be better prepared.

Impact On Human Beings

What is interesting to note here is the fact that proper positioning of the kitchen is not only convenient for the person who is cooking food in the kitchen but also for the people who will be eating the food. This fact has been ascertained by Vaastu Shastra.

The cumulative result of such a change is the fact that the entire household is filled with a vibe of positivity and as a result people living there are seen to keep away from the different kinds of maladies. Love prevails in such a household and there is a better mutual understanding between the various family members.

Alternative Measures

Under some situations it may so happen that it is not possible for us to construct the kitchen in the afore-mentioned ideal direction. In such a situation, what we must do is to ensure that the kitchen is not located in the centre of the house or facing the northern direction at any cost.

Having the kitchen positioned in such a direction will be detrimental to your family's well-being. If the kitchen is located in such places in your current house, make sure that you make the necessary changes as soon as possible in order to bring down the impact of the ill luck that is going to befall your family.

Other Tips And Suggestions

These days it is difficult for anyone to imagine a kitchen without a refrigerator. Ideally, the refrigerator should be placed in the west of the kitchen. Also, understand that the kitchen is where food is prepared and under no situation should you devote any area of the same for prayers or doing any form of pooja. No matter what the setup of the house is, the kitchen should not be located on top of the pooja room.

Now that you know where you should cook, make sure that you bear it in mind when you plan your dream house. In case you live in a house where the arrangements are different make sure that you do the needful to ensure that the kitchen is Vaastu compliant. This will not just ensure the happiness and prosperity of your family but will also make sure that your family reaps the benefits of good health.