10 Things In Your Home You Never Clean, But You Should

Cleanliness is next to godliness. The perks of having a clean home are something most of us are familiar with. It not just makes you feel good about yourself but also plays an instrumental role in keeping infections and diseases at bay.

The daily accumulation of dust is what makes homes dirty. The problem amplifies itself in homes with children as the little ones are the ones who make the home all the way dirtier. Indeed, the dirty corners of the house are the root cause for most of the infections at home.

Now in our hectic lifestyle it is not always possible for us to clean our homes every day. This is all the way truer in case of families where both the partners are working. What most of us do is to clean it once ever week in order to maintain optimum cleanliness and hygiene.

While this is not a bad thing to do, the fact remains that in the process of doing this; we often end up neglecting certain corners of the house. Interestingly, it has been found that the places that are neglected, remain pretty much the same for most people. This article brings to you 10 such places in the house that you must clean, but you usually don't.

1. Shower Heads

This is one place that becomes a store house of dust if not cleaned regularly. Ideally, you should clean this by wiping the same with a dry cloth every couple of weeks. About twice a year the same should be subjected to a round of deep cleaning.

The trick here is to take a plastic bag and fill it with equal proportions of vinegar and water. The shower head is dipped into it and the plastic is securely tied with a rubber band. After about 3 minutes, the same is taken off the shower head and it is scrubbed, washed, and patted dry.

2. Carpets

Carpets accumulate a lot of dirt and this is especially true if your house has pets or small children. Ideally, they must be cleaned once a week. Here all that you have to do is vacuum your carpet in order to make sure that it is free from dirt. If you do it regularly, there will not be any mass accumulation of dirt and the overall cleaning will be much simpler.

3. Insides Of Washing Machine

The insides of the washing machine actually facilitate the buildup of mold, mildew, and lint. To prevent such a thing from happening, what you can do is to run an empty cycle of your washing machine with a quarter cup of bleach. You may also choose to run the washing machine on full water with three teaspoons of bleach in it. Either way it will help in cleaning the washing machine from within.

4. Oven Racks

Considering all that cooking that goes on, oven racks get filed with layers of grease, grime, and baked on food and that make them difficult to clean. In order to clean this, take a quarter cup of white vinegar, the same quantity of dishwashing liquid and about a cup of water and fill the same into a spraying bottle.

Spray your oven rack with the same and let it stand for half an hour. After that, you can go ahead and scrub off all the grease and dirt like you would normally do.

5. Shoe Rack

This is another area of the house that is often neglected. Here all that you have to do is to dust the same with a clean cloth once a week. If that is done regularly, there will be no accumulation of dirt and you will not have to worry about your shoes getting dirty because of the condition of your shoe rack.

6. Refrigerator Coils

The refrigerator coils usually lie at the back of the refrigerator and are pretty easy to clean. All you have to do here is to brush it clean with a bristle brush and then vacuum the same. However, make sure that the refrigerator is turned off before you do this. Remember that regular cleaning of the refrigerator improves its efficiency.

7. Knife Block

This is also pretty easy to clean but is often neglected. Here, all that you have to do is to keep the knife block inverted for a while. This will ensure that most of the crumbs and dirt will come out. You can then use canned air to spray out the rest of the debris. After that, you just have to soak the block in soap for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off with water.

8. Mattress

No matter how careful you are, it is inevitable that once in a while your mattress will catch some stains once in a while. In such a situation, the best thing to do would be to use diluted laundry detergent to scrub off the area with a microfibre towel. Once that is done, you can rub the area with a normal towel dampened in clean water. This will ensure that the mattress is protected from germs and is spick and span.

9. Books

If you are a bibliophile, it is obvious that at any given day you will have some books lying about the house. While this is not a bad habit, the best thing that you can do here is to dust off the layers of dirt every week. A small microfibre cloth will work wonders in this regard. This will not just keep your books in good condition, but will also ensure that your home remains germ free.

10. Soft Toys

Because of their furry nature, soft toys accumulate a lot of dirt and dust. In order to prevent your little ones from catching allergies because of this, the best thing that you can do is to wash them once a month. For this all that you have to do is to put them in the washing machine with a couple of tablespoons of fabric softener and operate the machine in a delicate mode.