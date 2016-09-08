Onam Celebration Ideas For Your Office Decor lekhaka-Staff

India has been a land of festivals where people belonging to different religions, sects and other beliefs are free to observe their own faiths and festivities. As far as the number of festivals in India is concerned, it is quite big.

People believe that every part of the country celebrates a particular festival almost every day, and it is a fact.

Some festivals have a local importance, whereas the others are either celebrated all over the country or through a bigger part of the country.

Also Read: Changing Trends In Onam Festival

The harvest festivals have a great significance in India, especially in the states that have deep cultural backgrounds.

Like Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab, Onam has been a great harvest festival that people in the Southern states observe with a great pomp and show. This festival has a special significance for the people in Kerala.

The festivities of Onam are observed in various places like in offices, schools, etc., apart from being celebrated at home. People often have some innovative Onam celebration ideas that they use in their offices too.

There are many different ways to celebrate Onam in office. The main aim at developing these ideas is to make people get involved in the act of celebrating this festival.

If you are willing to celebrate Onam in your office this year, then the following Onam decoration ideas for office will be of great use to you, have a look.

Plan It Out First:

Onam is a 10-day festival, and each day has its own significance. To get the highest advantage of the festival and its celebration, you need to plan the whole thing very carefully. You should keep track of all the things that you would require while observing Onam in your office.

Obviously, preparing people in participating for the festival should be a basic part of your job. Making the budget ready for the celebration should never be overlooked at or ignored.

Decoration:

Decoration has been a basic requirement for all the Indian festivals. When it comes to Onam celebration ideas for office, decoration becomes an integral part of it. Most of the offices, where Onam is celebrated, are decorated tastefully with various decorative items, including flowers.

You could either decorate your office yourself or hire professional decorators to get your job done easily.

Drawing floor patterns is very popular among the leading offices in Kerala and other offices in South India. The ladies working in these offices can also be seen taking a keen interest in decorating their offices. You could make colourful rangolis with the help of flower petals.

Arrange A Grand Meal:

Since Onam is a harvest festival, therefore arranging a grand meal is an integral part of the Onam celebration ideas for office. You can plan for the best Kerala Meal that is very popular among the people.

This meal is termed as Sadya. It is vegetarian by tradition, and it includes the finest sweet delicacies. You should encourage every member in the staff to participate in the feast. Sitting and dining together can enhance the enjoyment of your office place to a great extent.

Arrange Some Fun Event:

Celebration of an event like Onam is incomplete without arranging some fun events at office. The boat race is the traditional event that is arranged in most of the bigger celebrations.

However, you can think about some innovative fun ideas for the event, and make people participate in them whole-heartedly.

Playing together can create an atmosphere of healthy competition that is very good for the growth of the company.

Hence, there are many innovative ways to celebrate Onam at office. Since there are no parameters for such an occasion, you need to be a little innovative and thoughtful before you plan the right things for celebrating Onam in your office.