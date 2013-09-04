ENGLISH

    Teachers Day 2019: Tips To Decorate Classroom For This Special Day

    By
    |

    Teacher's Day is always a special occasion for the students. They are all excited and energetic to celebrate it with great vigour and fun. In every school and college, you will find the classrooms getting decorated. Students are flooding to shops for buying gifts for their favourite teachers. There is a very popular saying about Teacher's Day that says, "Teacher's Day is a teacher's birthday." This is so because on that particular day a teacher becomes the centre of attention. All arrangements are made in their honour.

    Thus Teacher's Day is special for both the teachers as well as the students. As the special day is around the corner, you need to pull up your sleeves and start decorating your classroom too.

    There are many ideas to decorate the classroom on Teacher's Day. If you are thinking about the budget then don't worry as Boldsky is here to help the young students decorate their classroom in-budget. These decor ideas are simple and not too time consuming. So instead of doing something complicated, try these simple ideas to decorate your classroom on this Teacher's Day. The basic items that you require for decorating your classroom are streamers, paper ribbons and colourful chalks to name a few.

    Check out the simple decor items you would require to decorate your classroom on Teacher's Day.

    Decor Ideas For Teacher's Day

    Balloons

    Colourful balloons can be used to decorate the classroom. You can either spread them on the floor or stick them on the dull walls.

    Golden Balls

    You can make use of the Christmas golden balls to decorate the teacher's table. Use golden chain ropes to decorate the table.

    Cake

    If you want, you can decorate the classroom's teacher table with a cake. Surround it with balloons and light a candle. Let your class teacher be surprised.

    Colourful Chalks

    Chalks of different colours look bright and can be used to decorate the classroom's blackboard.

    Gift

    Decorating the classroom with wrapped gifts look nice and bright. If you are running out of budget, just wrap empty boxes and decorate the room.

    Candies

    Kids can enjoy some fun with their teacher by using this item. Decorate the classroom with some colourful different shaped candies and lollipops.

    Paper Ribbons

    Paper ribbons are one of the most commonly used decor items for Teacher's Day decoration. Decorate the walls and corners of the blackboard with ribbons.

    Drawing

    Small kids can draw on the blackboard or on the entrance of the classroom. Try some colourful drawings of animals or flowers.

    Streamers and Confetti

    Colourful streamers and confetti is another décor item that can be used to decorate classroom on Teacher's Day.

    Antiques

    For one day, borrow the antiques from your mom and decorate the classroom for Teacher's Day.

    Wall Hangings

    The walls can be decorated using different items like wall hangings. It adds colour and makes the classroom look lively.

    Flowers

    You must have some fresh flowers in the classroom. It looks bright and charming.

