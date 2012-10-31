Karva Chauth 2019: Thali Decoration Ideas Decor oi-Amrisha Sharma

Karva Chauth is around the corner. It is a vrat (fast) and a very important Hindu festival for married women. This is an ancient tradition where women fast all day long to pray for the good health of their husbands. The fast is observed from sunrise till moonrise. When the moon comes out, women worship it and then break their fast.

Women get dressed like brides to celebrate the festival. Different items are required to conduct a Karva Chauth vrat. But all the items vary from culture to culture.

Puja thali is very important. You will find every woman with a decorated thali having Puja items. This thali has many sacred items that are required during the karva chauth puja. While few women keep a simple thali, you can go creative this karva chauth by decorating it and making it look all more attractive. Here are few simple and inexpensive tips to decorate your karva chauth thali.

Karva Chauth Thali Decoration Ideas

Start with the base. Pick up a silver or a metal (brass, steel) thali. If you can paint the surface of the thali, use pastel colours or stickers. You can make it more spiritual by sticking or painting a swastika (sacred Hindu symbol).

If you want to draw Ganesha, use a thick brush and contrasting colours to highlight it.

Decorate the ends of the thali with a colourful net cloth piece. You can stick few stones on the cloth piece or simply tie the cloth with thread. Cover the visible thread with stones.

Keep the important puja items like roli, chawal, diya, agarbati (incense sticks) and moli (thread). To prevent the chawal and roli from spreading in the thali, keep them in small bowls.

After all this, keep sweets in the thali. Many women decorate their karva chauth puja thali with different varieties of sweets. They break the fast by having sweets.

A karva (mud water vessel) is a sacred Puja item that is required for karva chauth. Women offer water to the moon and then break their fast by drinking it. In many cultures, brass or any other metal karvas are used.

Chalni (steel strainer) is used in many cultures to see the moon and then husband. If you have to use it, then place it on the top of the thali.

You need a piece of cloth to cover your thali. You decorate the thali and wait for the moon to come out. To maintain hygiene, do not leave the thali open. Use a red chunari print cloth piece or a cotton handkerchief to cover the thali. This piece of cloth or handkerchief will help you wipe off dirty hands.

These are the few decoration ideas that you can use to make your karva chauth thali look more attractive.