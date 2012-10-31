Just In
Karva Chauth 2019: Thali Decoration Ideas
Karva Chauth is around the corner. It is a vrat (fast) and a very important Hindu festival for married women. This is an ancient tradition where women fast all day long to pray for the good health of their husbands. The fast is observed from sunrise till moonrise. When the moon comes out, women worship it and then break their fast.
Women get dressed like brides to celebrate the festival. Different items are required to conduct a Karva Chauth vrat. But all the items vary from culture to culture.
Puja thali is very important. You will find every woman with a decorated thali having Puja items. This thali has many sacred items that are required during the karva chauth puja. While few women keep a simple thali, you can go creative this karva chauth by decorating it and making it look all more attractive. Here are few simple and inexpensive tips to decorate your karva chauth thali.
Karva Chauth Thali Decoration Ideas
- Start with the base. Pick up a silver or a metal (brass, steel) thali. If you can paint the surface of the thali, use pastel colours or stickers. You can make it more spiritual by sticking or painting a swastika (sacred Hindu symbol).
These are the few decoration ideas that you can use to make your karva chauth thali look more attractive.