Common Myths About Venetian Blinds That You Need To Ignore Home N Garden oi-Pundreeka Valli

Venetian blinds is a popular home decor item and can be mostly seen in Indian offices and homes in coastal areas. But then the charm of the blinds has made us to fall in love with them to try and experiment with it at home. A very highly preferred choice of American households, this trend had disappeared temporarily but now is back in vogue.

Some of the most popular options for Blinds that can be used at home include roller blinds, Roman blinds, and Venetian blinds. Of these, Venetian blinds which are originally of Persian origin, are the most wallet-friendly options for your windows available in the market today.

Venetian blinds also work really well in other rooms such as kitchens, bathrooms and dining rooms. Blinds are hard window coverings, composed of vanes that tumble down the blind as you lower it down or it can be pulled across the window to the side. These blinds, not only allow you the desired control over the light but can also afford you the privacy that you so need. They come in myriad colours, sizes and styles. Do not let any myth surrounding it, affect your decision to buy it.

We still find it hard to let it into our homes as we are not clear whether they are practical choices or just architectural appendages. Let us clear up the myths, one by one.

1. They Do Not Let See Completely The Outside View

You need to choose the best-fitting blinds that suit the size of your window so that you can get a good view of the outside world.

2. They Are Not Durable And Tend To Break

It depends on the material you chose for your blinds. Aluminium, wood and faux wood blinds can last for years.

3. It Is Very Difficult To Manage The Blinds In A House With Small Children

You can wrap up the hanging cords of corded blinds to reduce the chances of an accident. In that case, you could choose cordless and motorized window covering, which you can run using a remote-control button or even a smartphone.

4. Window Blinds Are Expensive

Just like your drapes or curtains, the blinds too come in a range of pricing which depend on the quality of the material. There is a widespread belief that good quality things are always expensive. There are so many replicas available outside that mar the authenticity of the original. However, Blinds are actually available in wide range of affordable and cheap prices that does not outwit your budget. So go ahead and browse the cheaper options.

5. They Are Difficult To Clean

You can clean fabric blinds in the same way as you do with curtains. A wet cloth is all that you need for cleaning wooden or rattan ones. You can purchase blinds that are easy to maintain but it depends on the material. Most of the blinds available are easy to clean. All they require is a gentle wipe or a scrub wipe two times a week.

6. There Are Not Many Options For Blinds Available

Blinds come with a stunning range of options. You can choose from solids, prints or just anything that suits your temperament and tastes. You could choose the wooden and rattan as well. There are blinds that fit windows of any size. Select any type but customise it to get a better deal, and fit.

7. You Can't Get Ready-Made Blinds

This is a thing of the past. Nowadays, it is available to buy it from stores.

8. Blinds Are Decorative Only

Curtains and blinds serve the same purpose. Infect blinds can offer more insulation and keep the room temperature at optimum levels.

If you want to give your windows a functional and fashionable touch, choose Venetian blinds which have stolen the show since the 1800s and continue to be most popular window coverings today.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 16:15 [IST]