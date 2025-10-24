Sara Ali Khan Returns To Kedarnath, Shares Post Of Gratitude: What This Sacred Shrine Means To Her

World Polio Day 2025: Understanding Its History, Theme And India's Role In Eradicating Polio Health oi-Riny John

Each year on 24th October, the attention turns to a disease that once changed millions of lives - polio. Many of us grew up hearing about it from older generations, yet for some parts of the world, the fight hasn't completely ended.

World Polio Day brings people, organisations, and governments together to keep that mission alive. It's about staying alert, celebrating progress, and making sure no child anywhere faces a disease that should have disappeared long ago.

The Story Behind The Day

The date marks the birthday of Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed the first inactivated polio vaccine. Rotary International started observing this day to recognise the global effort against the virus and to keep the world focused on eradication.

Since the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) began in 1988, polio cases have dropped by over 99%. Entire regions including Europe, the Americas, and South-East Asia are now certified polio-free. Only a few countries still record cases, proving how close we are to finishing the job.

Why Awareness Is Significant

Polio mainly affects young children, spreading through contaminated food and water. It can lead to paralysis within hours, and while there's no cure, vaccines can prevent it completely.

World Polio Day recognises the effort behind this success, health workers trekking through remote areas, volunteers who track cases, and families who continue to trust vaccination drives. It also reminds us that the virus can return if vigilance drops, even in countries that have eliminated it.

Theme for 2025: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere

This year's theme - "End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere" highlights the idea that every dose is important. Whether in crowded cities or remote villages, no child should be left behind.

While official confirmation from WHO is awaited, the spirit of the theme remains consistent - a united push to reach the last unvaccinated child and close the final gap.

India's Continued Contribution

India was once considered among the toughest places to eliminate polio, yet it was declared polio-free in 2014. That achievement showed the world what large-scale collaboration and persistence can accomplish.

Today, India continues to assist other nations by sharing expertise, vaccine strategies, and public health models that worked.

Moving Closer To A Polio-Free World

Those two drops of vaccine given to children may look small, but their impact is enormous. Every immunisation drive, every parent who says yes to vaccination, brings us a step closer to ending polio completely.

World Polio Day isn't about looking back, it's about finishing what we started and ensuring the next generation never has to worry about this disease again.