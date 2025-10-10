Weekly Horoscope (12-18 October 2025): How It Will Affect Your Career, Finances, Health And Relationships

World Mental Health Day 2025: Expert On How Social Media Fuels Anxiety, Cyberbullying, Silent Mental Breakdown Health oi-Deepannita Das

We scroll for connection, but end up with chaos. What was meant to bring us closer has quietly become one of the biggest mental health triggers of our generation. Social media has blurred the line between validation and vulnerability , and the toll it's taking on young minds is becoming impossible to ignore.

From a harmless morning scroll to compulsive late-night doomscrolling, social media is shaping how we think, feel, and measure our self-worth. And while it gives us endless access to information and expression, it has also created a breeding ground for anxiety, comparison, and cyberbullying.

On World Mental Health Day 2025, which is observed on 10 October, Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-founder, Continua Kids, warns, 'Social media has become an inseparable part of our lives, especially for today's youth. Its influence is undeniable , while it offers opportunities to connect, learn, and express, it also brings challenges that deeply affect mental health.'

Social Media Use Can Lead To Anxiety and Comparison

Every scroll is a comparison.

Every post is a performance.

The pressure begins subtly. A friend's vacation photo. A colleague's new achievement. A stranger's perfect body. The more you look, the worse you feel. Social media doesn't just show you others' lives , it distorts your perception of your own.

Even when we know images are filtered or AI-generated, the human brain is wired to compare. As Dr Kapoor explains, 'Humans have a natural tendency to compare and compete. Earlier, these comparisons were limited to our surroundings, but social media has amplified them to a global scale.'

This constant exposure to others' highlight reels creates a distorted sense of inadequacy and fuels anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Studies have linked heavy social media use to rising rates of body dysmorphia, social anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts among teens.

You Can't Just Switch It Off

Telling young people to 'just delete Instagram' is like telling them to stop breathing. Social media isn't just entertainment , it's their social circle, identity, and emotional outlet.

Attempts to restrict or ban platforms often backfire, pushing usage underground. The smarter approach, experts say, is digital literacy.

'Instead of complete restriction, the focus should be on teaching young people how to interpret what they see online, differentiate between real and virtual worlds, and manage their screen time wisely,' says Dr Kapoor.

Parents and educators need to guide children through this digital maze , not with fear, but with understanding. Because the real danger isn't exposure; it's unfiltered exposure without awareness.

What's The Positive Side Of Social Media?

Let's be clear , social media isn't the villain. It's the way we use it. When used consciously, it allows us to connect, create, and care. From finding lost friends to building communities for mental health, support groups, or rare conditions , digital platforms can be profoundly healing spaces.

Dr Kapoor agrees that balance is key. 'Social media can be a beautiful space to share experiences, celebrate milestones, and exchange ideas , as long as it's used mindfully and in moderation.' But the keyword here is moderation. Without it, even connection becomes an addiction.

What's The Dark Side Of Social Media?

Social media doesn't just connect , it exposes. Behind every post lies a potential for judgment, trolling, or harassment.

Cyberbullying has emerged as a modern epidemic, cutting across age, gender, and social class. When even public figures , like actor Akshay Kumar, who recently revealed his daughter faced online bullying , aren't immune, what chance do young users have?

For many children and teens, the digital world that once offered escape now feels like a battlefield. Victims of cyberbullying experience panic attacks, isolation, loss of confidence, and even self-harm tendencies.

'Online harassment can cause immense emotional distress, particularly when the digital space that once provided joy becomes a source of pain,' Dr Kapoor notes.

The problem isn't just the bullies , it's the silence of the bystanders. Without digital empathy and accountability, cruelty thrives in anonymity.

How To Set Digital Boundaries And Build Trust

Parents are the first line of defense , not as guards, but as guides.

The solution isn't strict bans but supervised autonomy. Children need freedom within framework. Limiting screen time, ensuring privacy settings, and discussing online experiences can drastically reduce risks.

'Parents should explain why certain rules exist. When children understand that restrictions are about protection, not control, they are more likely to cooperate,' advises Dr Kapoor.

Equally important is maintaining open communication. When children feel safe to discuss what happens online, from hurtful comments to inappropriate messages, it reduces secrecy and shame.

A healthy parent-child dialogue, rooted in trust, is far more powerful than any parental control software.

Social media is not going anywhere. The question isn't how to escape it, it's how to survive it. Used wisely, it can be a tool of empowerment, education, and empathy. Used mindlessly, it becomes a weapon that chips away at confidence and mental health.

The balance lies in awareness, knowing when to disconnect, when to question, and when to seek help.

As Dr Puja Kapoor emphasises, 'Social media is not inherently bad, it's a tool. When used consciously and with boundaries, it can enrich lives. But when consumed without awareness, it can breed anxiety, comparison, and even bullying.'

The internet doesn't have to be toxic; we just have to learn how to breathe in it without suffocating.