First Day Of Onam 2025: Atham Marks The Beginning Of The Kerala Festival, Where The Real Magic Builds Ahead

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This Is The Reason Why The Greatest Sage Ved Vyasa Chose Ganesha To Write Mahabharata

Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Do We Say Ganapati Bappa Morya? The Answer Lies In Sant Morya Gosavi's Life

Parineeti Chopra Announces Pregnancy: Why Do Pregnant Women Crave Pickles, Ice Cream, And More? Science Knows!

Why Is Trump's Right Hand Always Bruised? Doctors Reveal Silent Warning Signs That You Must Not Ignore At 79! Health oi-Deepannita Das

The spotlight on Donald Trump is rarely dim, but this time it's not about politics or policies-it's about his health. Cameras recently caught the 78-year-old president with a noticeable bruise on the back of his right hand during an Oval Office executive order signing, and again while meeting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Just days earlier, he was photographed with makeup seemingly covering the same area, and weeks before that, a smaller bruise appeared on his left hand. These recurring marks have raised questions: What's really going on? And what does it reveal about his health?

It turns out, the answer lies in a condition more common than people might think: chronic venous insufficiency. Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, has addressed the issue, calling it a benign but age-related condition. But for millions worldwide, this disease can impact daily life if left untreated.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)?

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a circulatory disorder that occurs when the valves in the veins of the legs don't work effectively. Normally, these valves help blood return to the heart. When they fail, blood pools in the veins, leading to swelling, discoloration, bruising, and sometimes pain.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that around 150,000 new patients are diagnosed with CVI every year. While not life-threatening on its own, untreated CVI can lead to venous ulcers, infections, and reduced quality of life.

For Trump, his physician emphasized that while bruising and ankle swelling are present, there is no evidence of more dangerous complications like deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Still, the recurring bruises have not gone unnoticed by the public eye.

Why Bruising On Trump's Hands Has Sparked Attention

Since at least August of last year, Trump has been photographed with bruises, makeup-covered markings, and even blister-like patches on his hands. These have fueled speculation ranging from simple handshaking injuries to more dramatic theories.

The White House initially blamed "vigorous handshaking," and Trump himself echoed that line, joking that thousands of handshakes can take a toll. Later, his physician clarified that aspirin use-part of his cardiovascular prevention routine-combined with CVI makes his skin more prone to bruising.

In January, when Trump was seen with red blister-like marks, some critics suggested sexually transmitted diseases or infections, but doctors quickly dismissed those claims. Instead, experts suggested it could be irritation from golf, dry skin, or CVI-related fragility.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Symptoms

CVI can look different for everyone, but the most common symptoms include:

Persistent swelling in legs or ankles

Visible varicose veins

Skin discolouration or bruising

Pain, throbbing, or a feeling of heaviness in the legs

Development of venous ulcers in advanced cases View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMass Memorial Medical Center (@umassmemorialmedicalcenter)

Trump has shown mild swelling in his ankles and bruising on his hands-classic signs consistent with CVI in elderly patients.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Treatment And Precautions

Though not life-threatening, CVI requires lifestyle changes and sometimes medical intervention. Standard treatments include:

Compression stockings: These help improve blood flow and reduce swelling.

These help improve blood flow and reduce swelling. Medication: Blood thinners or vein-strengthening drugs may be prescribed.

Lifestyle adjustments: Regular exercise, avoiding prolonged sitting, elevating legs, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Regular exercise, avoiding prolonged sitting, elevating legs, and maintaining a healthy weight. Procedures: In severe cases, minimally invasive procedures like vein ablation or surgery may be necessary.

Precautions are equally important. Avoiding excessive salt, staying active, and monitoring for ulcers or infections can prevent complications. For someone like Trump, who is frequently on his feet during campaigns, these practices are crucial.

Why You Should Not Ignore This

At 78, Trump is the oldest sitting U.S. president, slightly edging out Joe Biden when he took office. With both men facing scrutiny over their age and health, even minor medical concerns get amplified.

Biden's cognitive decline during the 2024 election drew headlines, but Trump's bruising, swollen ankles, and at times rambling speeches have sparked similar questions about fitness for office.

His physician insists he remains in "excellent cognitive and physical health," but CVI is a reminder that even world leaders face the same age-related health issues as millions of ordinary people.

Trump's bruised hand has become more than a curiosity-it's a public glimpse into a common but often overlooked health condition. Chronic venous insufficiency doesn't pose an immediate threat, but it requires careful management, especially in older adults.

Whether it's swollen ankles or the purple blotches on his hands, these visible signs remind us that health issues don't discriminate by status, power, or office.

For the rest of us, the lesson is simple: don't ignore persistent bruising, swelling, or leg discomfort. What may seem like harmless aging could be your body's way of signaling it needs attention.