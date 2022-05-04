Mylab Launches RT-PCR Test For Ankylosing Spondylitis Ahead Of The World As Day Wellness oi-PTI

Continuing with its efforts to discover and introduce cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for chronic diseases, Mylab Discovery Solutions announced the unveiling of DiscoverSeries HLAB*27 Detection Kit, an in-vitro diagnostic test for Ankylosing Spondylitis. Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is an inflammatory condition that primarily affects the spine, reducing its flexibility, damaging the posture and posing the risk of loss of mobility. AS is currently affecting 0.5 per cent of the Indian population. This condition is more frequent in genetically susceptible individuals who are HLA-B27 positive and is one of the most under-diagnosed conditions.

Speaking about the launch, Hasmukh Rawal, Founder and MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said "There has been an alarming increase in the incidence of AS, amongst Indian young adult. HLA-B27 is found in about 90% of patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). It is vital that disease is diagnosed at an early stage in order to control its progression. However, delayed diagnosis is considered as a significant challenge for the majority of patients. We are confident that our HLAB-27 Detection Kit, which is highly robust and accurate, will serve the need for advanced testing of Ankylosing Spondylitis and can aid evidence-based early intervention and treatment."

Ankylosing spondylitis is typically diagnosed in those younger than 40 years with symptoms first developing between 20 and 30 years of age. This RT-PCR test by Mylab comprises all necessary checks and controls, which result in almost 100% accuracy. Based on real-time PCR technology, the test contains the necessary reagents for accurate determination of HLA-B27 genotype and qualitative detection of Ankylosing Spondylitis. It covers one of the highest numbers of the known geno/subtypes in comparison with other available kits in the market. This is a high throughput test, and processes up to 90 samples in 80 minutes in a single run.

About Mylab Discovery Solutions

We are an Indian biotech firm focused on developing & commercializing Molecular, Serological, Immunology testing solutions and equipment for applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics, animal and food safety.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 18:30 [IST]