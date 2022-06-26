Just In
- 8 min ago Maharashtra: Thane Records 978 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 5,634
- 1 hr ago Mercury Transit In Gemini On 02 July 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 1 hr ago Indira Ekadashi 2022:- Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Associated Legend, And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 26 June To 02 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports Wimbledon 2022, June 27 Order of Play: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel List & Timing in IST
- News WATCH: Bavarian band welcomes PM Modi in Germany
- Technology Google Donates 30,000 Pixel Phones To Ukraine, Afghanistan Refugees
- Finance 4 Stocks That Investors Could Buy Next Week For Good Gains
- Automobiles Ford India Extends Production At Its Chennai Facility Amidst Protest
- Movies Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram To Play 20 Characters in The Ajay Gnanamuthu Directorial?
- Education TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Download Admit Card Here
- Travel 5 Best Easy Long Weekend Getaways From Delhi
India Emerged Successfully In The Management Of Covid-19 Pandemic: Mansukh Mandaviya
"The country has emerged successfully in the management of the pandemic," Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, after the country successfully spearheaded the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The country also developed a "robust and strong mechanism to counter the public health issues," he said.
Declaring open the Jipmer International School of Public Health here, Mandaviya said the dedication of the institution to the nation marks an important event. The school will help India as well as the world efficiently tackle various global public health issues and challenges.
"It will also provide the highest level of education in public health, generate sustainable value-based solutions and strengthen the capacity for services and research in the health sector," he said.
He said the Central government had allotted Rs 66 crore for the construction of the infrastructure to house the school. "The school would meet the health care requirements of people not only in our country but also serve the entire world. This is in tandem with the Indian philosophy of Vasudaiva Kudumbakam" (whole world is one family)," the Minister said, calling upon students and health administrators to be ambassadors of health care and provide services with compassion.
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the event and said the Ayushman Bharath scheme was a very effective health initiative and that the Prime Minister had introduced the scheme to enable the poor to get medical care for various ailments.
In his address, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said Jipmer had earned a good reputation all over the country. He said there were still certain shortcomings in health care services in the institute that should be rectified.
Puducherry Speaker R Selvam, MPs V Vaithilingam and S Selvaganapathy and Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal among others were present.
The Health Minister earlier laid the foundation stone for the International Centre of excellence for training in medical entomology at the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) of Indian Council for Medical Research here. He also visited the Mosquito Museum there.
In a tweet, he said the museum is a vital source of information for government planners and a goldmine for researchers. Earlier in the day, Mandaviya performed yoga at Auroville, near here.
- wellnessMaharashtra: Thane Records 978 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 5,634
- wellnessIndia Records 15,940 Covid-19 Infections, 20 Fatalities In A Day
- kidsLong COVID In Children Can Last At Least Two Months: Study
- wellnessGenome Sequencing Tests Show Omicron Dominating In Karnataka: Health Minister
- wellnessHow Does COVID Spread During Short Conversations?
- wellnessSurge In Covid Cases: States Asked To Submit 'Larger Number' Of Samples For Genome Sequencing
- wellnessLong Covid-19 Risk Less With Omicron Than Delta Variant, UK Study Finds
- wellnessCOVID-19: India Records 13,216 Fresh Cases
- wellnessAuthorities Step Up Measures To Deal With Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases Increase To 44,513
- wellnessMore Contagious Subvariant Of Omicron Detected In Russia: What You Need To Know
- wellnessUnvaccinated 90-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid-19 In Madhya Pradesh's Indore