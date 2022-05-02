Just In
- 1 hr ago Eyes Getting Dry After Wearing Masks? Here’s What You Need To Know About Mask-Associated Dry Eye Syndrome
- 2 hrs ago 5 Hair Care Habits You Need To Stop This Summer And What To Do Instead
- 6 hrs ago 8 Tomato Masks For Minor Skin Conditions Like Dryness, Dullness, Acne Etc.
- 7 hrs ago Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Pregnant Women: How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022 Fastest Ball: List of fastest delivery of every match – Umran Malik dominates the list
- Automobiles Kia April 2022 Sales Report - Year-over-Year Growth Of 18%
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Download Hall Ticket Here
- Movies Met Gala 2022: From No Selfies To No Bad Breathe, 5 Rules Guests Have To Follow At The Biggest Fashion Event
- Finance Gold Jewellery Consumption Likely To Grow 11 Pc, In FY23: Report
- News PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz [Pics]
- Technology Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G First Sale In India: Specs, Pricing, Features, Launch Offers
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Chennai
IIT-Mandi Team Discovers Molecule That Can Be Used For The Treatment Of Diabetes
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mandi have identified a drug molecule which triggers the release of insulin by the pancreas and can potentially be used as an orally administered medicine for diabetes.
According to the research team, the molecule is called PK2 and the findings of the research have been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
"Current drugs such as exenatide and liraglutide used for diabetes are administered as injections, and they are costly and unstable after administration. We seek to find simpler drugs that are stable, cheap, and effective against both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes," said Prosenjit Mondal, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences at the IIT.
Diabetes is associated with insufficient insulin release by beta cells of the pancreas in response to blood glucose levels.
The release of insulin entails many intricate biochemical processes. One such process involves protein structures called GLP1R present in the cells. A hormonal molecule called GLP1, released after the ingestion of a meal, binds to the GLP1R and triggers the release of insulin.
Drugs such as exenatide and liraglutide mimic GLP1 and bind to GLP1R to trigger insulin release.
"To find alternatives to these drugs, the multi-institutional team first used computer simulation methods to screen various small molecules that can bind with GLP1R. While PK2, PK3, and PK4 had good binding abilities with GLP1R, they subsequently chose PK2 because of its better solubility in solvents. The researchers then synthesized PK2 in the lab for further testing," said Khyati Girdhar, a research scholar.
"We first tested the binding of PK2 on GLP1R proteins in human cells and found that it is able to bind well to GLP1R proteins. This showed that PK2 can potentially trigger insulin release by the beta cells," she added.
The researchers found that PK2 was rapidly absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract, which means that it can be used as an oral medication rather than an injection.
Furthermore, after two hours of administration, PK2 was found distributed in the liver, kidney, and pancreas of the mice, but there were no traces of it in the heart, lungs, and spleen. There was a small amount present in the brain, which shows that the molecule may be able to cross the blood-brain barrier. It was cleared from circulation in about 10 hours.
Pointing out another critical finding in their work, Mondal said, "Beyond increasing insulin release, PK2 was also able to prevent and even reverse beta cell loss, a cell essential for insulin production, making it effective for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes."
"In order to test the biological effects of PK2, the researchers administered it orally to experimental mice developing diabetes and measured glucose levels and insulin secretion. There was a six-fold increase in serum insulin levels in PK2-treated mice over the control group. These findings provide hope for inexpensive oral drugs for diabetic patients," he said.
- recipesDiabetic-Friendly Recipes For Ramadan: How To Prepare Banana-Pecan Oatmeal Cups
- wellnessOver 6 Lakh Diabetes Screenings In A Week At Ayushman Bharat Block Health Melas
- diabetesWorld Malaria Day 2022: How Is Diabetes Linked To Malaria?
- diabetesPeople Who Have Had Covid-19 Are More Likely To Develop Diabetes - Says A Study
- recipesHow To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh: Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
- wellnessExtended Prescription For Chronic Diseases Helped India Cope Better During COVID, Say Health Expert
- recipesValentine’s Day Recipe To Impress Your Diabetic Partner: How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry
- wellnessPlanning to Kick-Start Valentine's Day Eve With A Bit Of Wine? Know Its Health Benefits
- diabetesExpert Article: Tips For Managing Diabetes Among Cancer Patients
- nutritionWhat Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Coriander Seed?
- wellnessWhat Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mineral Manganese?
- diabetesDiabetes Medication Could Treat Heart Failure Patients: Study