Focus On Affordable Healthcare Ensured Savings For Poor, Middle Class: PM Modi On World Health Day
On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure with a focus on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to citizens.
Declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. On this year's World Health Day, the WHO is focusing global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on wellbeing.
"Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected," Modi tweeted.
The government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure, he said. Modi said the focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to the country's citizens.
"It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat," he said in a series of tweets.
"I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class," Modi asserted.
At the same time, the government is strengthening the Ayush network to further boost overall wellness, he said.
"In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government's efforts to enable the study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters," the prime minister said.
