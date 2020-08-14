Eat Right To Keep Your Teeth Healthy Wellness oi-Staff

Having a healthy set of teeth is very important as they help in chewing food properly and avoiding dental issues. So, it is utmost important to take good care of your teeth to help keep them strong and healthy.

Only eating healthy will not help maintain your dental health. You need to know how the pH level in foods can have a positive or negative impact on your teeth. The foods that you consume everyday have different pH levels, i.e a measurement of how acidic or alkaline a particular food is.

The pH value ranges from 0 to 14 and it measures if your food is acidic, neutral or alkaline. Foods with a low pH level are more acidic in nature and foods with high pH level are less acidic.

Some of the highly-acidic foods are citrus fruits, tomato and beverages like coffee, alcohol and cold drinks. And some of the low-acidic foods are cabbage, beetroot, mushroom, mangoes, apples, bananas, olive oil, milk, lentils, fish and lean meat, to name a few .

Eating highly-acidic foods can damage your teeth enamel (the outer protective covering), cause your gum line to wear off and exposes the inner layer of the teeth. This further leads to dental problems like having sensitive teeth, discoloration of the teeth, rounded teeth, chipped and cracked teeth, cupping and transparent teeth.

So, to keep your teeth healthy you should know which foods work best in keeping your teeth healthy and which ones don't. Along with it, you should take some measures to prevent tooth damage, which includes going for a dental check-up, drinking plenty of water, choosing the right toothpaste and of course, eating the right foods.

For more details:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SensodyneIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SensodyneIndia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sensodyne_in/

#Oralhealth#Healthyteeth#EatRight#smilebright#Rightbrushing#Brushinghabits#enamelprotection