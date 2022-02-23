Expert Article: Ayurveda, The Medicine Of The 21st Century Wellness oi-Dr Nishant Shukla

Ayurveda is the oldest known medical system. Its roots are in the Vedas, the most ancient, scientifically evidence-based documented books. This system of medicine, similarly to other ancient Indian sciences, is based on observation evidence documented scientifically. For example, Charaka Samhita, the oldest book of Ayurveda, describes that colonisation resulted in various ailments, which was not observed till society came to existence, till the time man continued in the forest, he was not suffering from the disease. This started the quest for longevity and health; thus, Ayurveda came into existence.

Today many questions are asked about the utility of Ayurveda; the only answer to this question is the only one Indian science that sustained in one-sided education of T. B. Macaulay and has proved its efficacy in treating diseases.

Today concentration of health care personnel is how to remain disease-free and healthy. This is nothing new to Ayurveda, as it has given prime importance to health maintenance. In continuation of health maintenance, Acharya Charaka mentioned that in Charaka Samhita, do and don'ts for maintenance of health with measurement are described. This implies that disease prevention has been given importance since ancient times.

Today disease-specific measures are taken using vaccines and sera. Vaccines are derived from pathogens of three types: live vaccine, chemically denatured vaccine, and pathogen fragments. They immunise by body stimulating the body's defence mechanism. As they contain pathogens or its part body's immune system identifies the protein (antigen) and produces antibodies, this enables the immune system to develop antigen memory thus when a person gets an infection from virulent pathogen antibodies produced in large quantity and short time. Thus antibodies detoxify the antigen, and the person doesn't fall ill. Acharya Sushruta describes this concept that if a person is infected by rabies and develops symptoms, then treatment is not possible, but if similar symptoms are aroused, then treatment has a favourable outcome.

Rasayana Therapy

Instead of a disease-specific approach, Ayurveda aims in increasing non-specific immunity and specific immunity by potentiating the mechanism of production of immunoglobulins, i.e. antibodies. Immuno-globulins are specialised globulin proteins, and the liver plays a crucial role in producing immune-globulins. Therefore, liver function can be improved by decreasing free radicals, which improves antibodies production, improve tissue defence mechanisms, etc., thus providing complete immunity against major infectious and metabolic diseases. This is known as Rasayana Therapy. Essential drugs that pose Rasayana properties are Haritaki, Amla, Brahmi, etc. this drug has shown scavenging of free radicals immuno-modulation in different experimental trials. This implies that if these drugs are used improves tissue health liver health and thus help in the maintenance of health.

Daily use of these herbs or limited time ensures good health, especially during autumn and spring. Similarly, Ayurveda prescribes some purification procedures like therapeutic emesis (Vamana) in springs and Virechana before autumn in persons with a high risk of getting the disease. Thus the use of Rasayana or therapeutic purification procedures helps in better health.

Over and above the use, other regulations do's and don'ts, known as Achara Rasayana. This helps the person in a living stress-free life. It is described if a person doesn't follow these regulations. No Rasayana will have the desired effect, and following these routines only is sufficient for rejuvenating effects. These regulations are for interpersonal relationships, behaviour, certain rituals for stress-relieving, calming exercises, etc., and disease-free and total well-being.

The past half-decade was known as the antibiotics era. Infectious disease and the coming future most considerable health burdens are metabolic diseases and lifestyle diseases, and Ayurveda has promising management. The use of a holistic approach is the need of the hour, which is neglected in specialisation, making Ayurveda a better management choice. The use of Rasayana, Aachara Rasayana ensures a better life to achieve complete well-being and not just disease-free. WHO (health is the state of total well-being and not free from disease, but comprehensive health means physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being). All of the above can be obtained if Ayurveda is followed.

Thus it may be stated that Ayurveda is health management for the twenty-first century.

