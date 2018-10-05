What Causes Too Much Saliva In The Mouth?

Hypersalivation can make your mouth spill out saliva from the bottom lip, something that we refer to as drooling. Depending on the reason, hypersalivation can be permanent or temporary in nature. Identifying the underlying cause is the best possible treatment that can be offered to patients facing this issue.

What Is Hypersalivation?

Although not a disease, hypersalivation is treated as a sign of some kind of an underlying condition. These are usually common ailments that can be easily treated.

Saliva appears as a clear liquid and is produced in our mouth by the salivary glands. Saliva aids us in swallowing by moistening the food that we chew. The presence of enzymes in the saliva helps in digestion.

It also works as a means of removing germs from the mouth. It also aids in the healing of wounds. It acts as a barrier against toxins and irritants. Saliva prevents dryness of the mouth.

Saliva production for a healthy person, on an average is about 0.75 L to 1.5 L. Saliva production is at its peak when we eat and it's at its lowest when we sleep.

You might find it difficult to talk and eat if you are producing too much saliva. Hypersalivation can also cause skin infections and chapped lips. Drooling can lead to you having a low self-esteem in public.

Causes Of Hypersalivation

The following are the primary causes of excessive saliva production: