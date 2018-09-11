Are You Seeing Things That Others Don't See? This Could Be Why...

Visions are something that many of us relate to. Things that are related to our past or present or at times something unusual that does not seem to relate at all, can appear to have happened in front of us - well, usually we attribute this to dreams.

However, for few people, such visions appear more than imaginary. Although a person facing such happenings might be glanced upon as a mentally ill person, medically such visions would be referred to as hallucinations. Read on to know more about it and its causes.

What Are Hallucinations?

It is not just seeing things that are not real or present; there is much more depth in when and what a person hallucinates. People who hallucinate, could even touch and smell things that do not exist in reality. Mental illness such as schizophrenia or a nerve issue such as Parkinson's disease is primarily the cause behind the occurrence of hallucinations.

When hallucinations are in the form of visions, they are called "visual hallucinations". A person might begin to see things like insects crawling everywhere in the house. Occipital is a unique kind of seizure where a person begins to see flashes of light - usually in the form of brightly coloured shapes or spots. Auditory hallucinations happen when a person begins to hear sounds. Inner voices might be heard asking you to do some particular task.

Tactile hallucinations occur when you begin to feel things that aren't actually happening, such as someone tickling you. Gustatory hallucinations make you find an odd taste with everything that you eat or drink. Olfactory hallucinations make you smell stuff that in reality do not have that particular odour.

Causes Of Hallucinations

Following are the causes of hallucinations: