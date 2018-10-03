Is Mouthwash Really Needed?

What Does A Mouthwash Do? A mouthwash is a kind of rinse, but this cannot replace your daily oral hygiene routine of brushing and flossing twice. Mouthwashes are ideally used to freshen one's breath. A few mouthwashes, especially the ones such as fluoride rinses, are capable of protecting the teeth from acids that are produced when affected by plaque bacteria. In case you face gum issues or fungal infections, your dentist might prescribe specific mouthwashes. Some mouthwashes provide the anti-cavity benefit from fluoride while others can contain germ-killing ingredients that can prevent the build-up of plaque on teeth. Most of the rinses contain alcohol which can pose a problem in case a lot of mouthwash is swallowed accidentally. However, alcohol-free mouthwashes are also available. Natural mouthwashes are suited for those who have sensitive gums. Natural mouthwashes contain ingredients such as aloe vera and chamomile. Most Read : The Hidden Talents Of Each Zodiac Sign

Is A Mouthwash Really Required For Healthy Teeth And Gums? If you follow oral hygiene wherein you floss and brush your teeth daily along with regular professional cleanings, then mouthwashes are really not necessary. Mouthwashes tend to be effective only on the surface of your teeth. If there is already bacteria and plaque build-up then mouthwashes wouldn't do anything to penetrate them. Mouthwashes are just mainly efficient in masking bad breath (not even effective in curing them). However, if you still wish to continue using mouthwashes, choose one that contains antibacterial ingredients so that it can act as a plaque fighter.

Pros Of Mouthwash For many, mouthwash is a habitual part when coming to maintaining oral hygiene. Below are some of the pros of using a mouthwash.

• Mouthwashes are capable of fighting cavities. They are good at rinsing away bacteria that would otherwise lead to decay. Also, if your mouthwash contains fluoride, then that's an added benefit. Fluoride-based mouthwashes give protection against cavities by strengthening the teeth's enamel. • Mouthwashes can keep the gums healthy. Fewer bacteria stick around on the gums preventing inflammation or gum diseases.

• Mouthwashes enable the whitening of teeth. They can help in the removal of stains.

• Mouthwashes act as breath fresheners, which can be a great confidence booster.

• Mouthwashes are said to soothe canker sores (mouth ulcers). Using a non-alcohol based mouthwash can allow the healing of such painful ulcers to be faster. It works by eradicating inflammation-causing bacteria.

Cons Of Mouthwash Some of the disadvantages of using mouthwash are stated below: • Mouthwashes can cause irritation. The ones with high-alcohol content have strong antibacterial features. This can irritate the tissues inside the mouth. Therefore, alcohol-based mouthwashes delay the healing of canker sores.

• If you accidentally consume mouthwash, it could be dangerous, especially due to the high alcohol content in most of the mouthwashes. This being the reason why mouthwashes are not recommended for children under the age of six.

• Mouthwashes lead to dry mouth. Excessive use of alcohol-based mouthwash can leave your mouth extremely dry. This can also cause tooth sensitivity apart from cavities and bad breathe.

• Potential oral health problems get masked due to the use of mouthwashes. A chronic condition of bad breath and chronic halitosis get masked when you use mouthwashes regularly. Chronic bad breather requires immediate medical attention from a dentist. Masking it using a mouthwash is not considered healthy.