Columbia University Study: Mylab’s CoviSelf Can Detect Omicron Variant Successfully
A recent study conducted by researchers at the Columbia University, USA shows that India's first ICMR-approved self-test kit CoviSelf successfully detects the Omicron variant. Given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, this adds more confidence to India's ability to detect infections early and isolate fast with home test kits.
The research by the Center of Infection and Immunity of Columbia University of New York confirms that CoviSelf is able to detect the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant, commonly referred to as the Omicron variant, first reported from South Africa in November 2021.
According to the theoretical analysis of the N-protein sequence of the Omicron virus variant, all mutation sites were outside of the target region identified by MylabCoviSelf COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-test. This has now been confirmed by the study carried out by the Center for Infection and Immunity, Columbia University Medical Center, using cultured Omicron virus as the CoviSelf COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test was able to detect Omicron cultured virus.
"We were confident that CoviSelf detects the Omicron variant of the virus and this study from one of the world's most reputed universities adds more confidence. CoviSelf self-test kit is poised to play a central role in fighting the third wave not only in India, but worldwide", said Dr Gautam Wankhede, Director of Medical Affairs at Mylab Discovery Solutions.
The self-testing kit, which was approved by ICMR last year, is experiencing a huge surge in demand as the cases in India increased by more than 10 times within 10 days. In countries like the US and UK, where the Omicron wave has hit, it has left the traditional testing infrastructure unable to meet demand and self-testing kits becoming the mainstream testing modality.
About Mylab Discovery Solutions
We are an Indian biotech firm focused on developing & commercializing Molecular, Serological, Immunology testing solutions and equipment for applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics, animal and food safety. Other than molecular and immunodiagnostics, Mylab has deep expertise in biosensors, liquid handling systems, robotic and optics-based systems for diagnostics.
