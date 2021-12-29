Just In
Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Condition Stable
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 but the former India captain is "stable", the medical institution where he is undergoing treatment, said on Tuesday.
Ganguly, who is double-vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on Monday evening as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.
The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history, a panel of doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.
"He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.
"A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," Basu added.
Ganguly has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.
His elder brother Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID early this year.
