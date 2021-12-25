Just In
- 2 hrs ago Christmas And New Year: Simple Tips To Declutter And Clean Your House For The Festive Season
- 15 hrs ago Multivitamin, Paracetamol - Only Treatment Given To Omicron Patients At Delhi Hospital
- 16 hrs ago How To Deal With Beauty Problems In Winter
- 16 hrs ago Omicron Can Evade Protection Offered By COVID-19 Vaccines, Antibody Therapies: Study
Don't Miss
- Sports USA vs Ireland, 1st ODI: The match cancelled after positive Covid case among umpires
- News India logs 7189 new Covid-19 cases, 387 daily deaths
- Finance This Large Cap NBFC Stock Has 33% Upside, Buy Says Motilal Oswal
- Technology Important Milestones In Indian Telecom Sector In 2021
- Movies Minnal Murali To Shyam Singha Roy: Latest South Releases To Watch This Christmas!
- Education SSC CGL Examination 2021 Notification For Group B And Group C Posts. Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
- Automobiles Log9 Unveiled InstaCharging Station; Full Charge In Just 15-Minutes
- Travel Must-Visit Destinations During Christmas In Jammu & Kashmir For 2021
Remdesivir To Be Used In Patients With Moderate To Severe COVID-19 Only: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The Centre on Friday, December 24 said that the Remdesivir drug should only be used in patients with 'moderate to severe' COVID-19 and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of the onset of any symptom. It also warned against use of the drug in patients who are not on oxygen support or in-home settings.
According to the clinical guidance issued by the Union health ministry for management of the infection in adult patients, Remdesivir has been asked to be "used in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of onset of any symptom".
The Tocilizumab drug may be considered for use in the presence of severe disease (preferably within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease/ICU admission), according to the guidelines. Tocilizumab can be used in case of significantly raised inflammatory markers (CRP &/or IL-6), condition not improving despite use of steroids and no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.
The ministry also said that those above 60 years of age, with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and other immunocompromised states are at high risk for severe disease and mortality.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 & Remdesivir: Coronavirus Patients Recover With Gilead's Drug
According to the guidelines, coronavirus patients have been classified into those affected by mild, moderate and severe disease. For mild disease, home isolation and care is recommended, while admission in a ward is recommended for those battling moderate disease and ICU has been recommended for patients with severe COVID-19, they added.