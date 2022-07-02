Expert Article: Pericoronitis, An Unfamiliar But Agonizing Dental Issue

ENGLISH
    The term pericoronitis refers to inflamed and painful gums around a tooth. Typically, it affects a lower wisdom tooth that has become impacted. The condition is frequently ignored, and the consulting dentist rarely explains it. If not treated promptly, it can become a nuisance.

    What happens in pericoronitis?

    A fully erupted tooth does not develop pericoronitis. A flap of gum called an operculum covers a partially erupted tooth, such as an impacted wisdom tooth. The tooth is partially visible and partly hidden inside the operculum.

    A tooth bud rests in a cavity called a follicle before the eruption. When a tooth is impacted, a direct link is established between the follicle and the mouth. As a result, food and debris easily enter the follicle, causing infection. If the infection spreads to the operculum, pericoronitis can occur, causing pain and swelling.

    Factors that trigger pericoronitis:

    • Poor oral hygiene.
    • Stress.
    • Hormonal changes, such as during pregnancy.
    • Age: 20s.
    • Infections of the throat.

    Pericoronitis symptoms:

    • A dull ache in the affected jaw can become severe and acute at times.
    • The operculum is inflamed and swollen.
    • Chewing is a challenge.
    • There is a headache and earache on the affected side.
    • Bad breath and a mildly salty taste in the mouth.
    • It could ooze pus if left untreated.
    • Infection of the throat and swollen lymph nodes are possible side effects.

    Pericoronitis is diagnosed as follows:

    • It is visible during a routine dental examination.
    • Radiographs
    • The patient complains of pain and discomfort.

    Pericoronitis treatment:

    • Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications are taken orally.
    • Operculectomy is a minor surgical procedure that reshapes the operculum to prevent food from becoming trapped beneath it.
    • Extraction entails removing the impacted tooth and reshaping the operculum to remove the causative factor.

    Prevent pericoronitis at home with these DIY guidelines:

    If you have an affected lower wisdom tooth, you won't be able to avoid pericoronitis. You can only delay it. You can do so in a variety of ways, including:

    • Brush the area thoroughly.
    • Food debris should not be allowed to accumulate.
    • To remove all debris, use a water flosser.
    • Rinse with a warm water solution containing a pinch of salt.
    • Keep your fingers away from the affected area.
    • Paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs are examples of medications.

    Is it possible for pericoronitis to heal on its own?

    Unfortunately, no!

    Saltwater rinses and antibiotics can temporarily relieve it, but it has a high recurrence rate.

    Conclusion:

    I'm sure many of you have already begun to rethink that dentist's appointment you've been putting off. Pericoronitis is a chronic condition that should be addressed as soon as possible to avoid further discomfort.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
    pericoronitis oral care
     
