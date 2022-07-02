Expert Article: Pericoronitis, An Unfamiliar But Agonizing Dental Issue Oral Care oi-Dr Medha Gupta

The term pericoronitis refers to inflamed and painful gums around a tooth. Typically, it affects a lower wisdom tooth that has become impacted. The condition is frequently ignored, and the consulting dentist rarely explains it. If not treated promptly, it can become a nuisance.

What happens in pericoronitis?

A fully erupted tooth does not develop pericoronitis. A flap of gum called an operculum covers a partially erupted tooth, such as an impacted wisdom tooth. The tooth is partially visible and partly hidden inside the operculum.

A tooth bud rests in a cavity called a follicle before the eruption. When a tooth is impacted, a direct link is established between the follicle and the mouth. As a result, food and debris easily enter the follicle, causing infection. If the infection spreads to the operculum, pericoronitis can occur, causing pain and swelling.

Factors that trigger pericoronitis:

Poor oral hygiene.

Stress.

Hormonal changes, such as during pregnancy.

Age: 20s.

Infections of the throat.

Pericoronitis symptoms:

A dull ache in the affected jaw can become severe and acute at times.

The operculum is inflamed and swollen.

Chewing is a challenge.

There is a headache and earache on the affected side.

Bad breath and a mildly salty taste in the mouth.

It could ooze pus if left untreated.

Infection of the throat and swollen lymph nodes are possible side effects.

Pericoronitis is diagnosed as follows:

It is visible during a routine dental examination.

Radiographs

The patient complains of pain and discomfort.

Pericoronitis treatment:

Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications are taken orally.

Operculectomy is a minor surgical procedure that reshapes the operculum to prevent food from becoming trapped beneath it.

Extraction entails removing the impacted tooth and reshaping the operculum to remove the causative factor.

Prevent pericoronitis at home with these DIY guidelines:

If you have an affected lower wisdom tooth, you won't be able to avoid pericoronitis. You can only delay it. You can do so in a variety of ways, including:

Brush the area thoroughly.

Food debris should not be allowed to accumulate.

To remove all debris, use a water flosser.

Rinse with a warm water solution containing a pinch of salt.

Keep your fingers away from the affected area.

Paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs are examples of medications.

Is it possible for pericoronitis to heal on its own?

Unfortunately, no!

Saltwater rinses and antibiotics can temporarily relieve it, but it has a high recurrence rate.

Conclusion:

I'm sure many of you have already begun to rethink that dentist's appointment you've been putting off. Pericoronitis is a chronic condition that should be addressed as soon as possible to avoid further discomfort.

