Expert Article: Diabetes And Oral Health; How Does Diabetes Affect Our Mouths?

Diabetes mellitus is a disease of abnormal protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism that causes acute and long-term complications due to a complete or partial lack of insulin.

Types of diabetes:

● Type 1: results from an absolute lack of insulin.

● Type 2: results from insulin resistance and an insulin secretory defect.

● Gestational diabetes: a condition of abnormal glucose tolerance during pregnancy.

Diabetes significantly increases the risk of death and reduces life expectancy.

Diabetes affects all parts of the body, like the skin, gut, kidney, heart, nervous system, eyes, and also mouth. Dentists play a pivotal role in monitoring the blood sugar levels of a patient and catering to their rampant dental needs.

Let's understand how diabetes affects our mouths.

Diabetics are more likely to experience dental issues for the following reasons:

1. Increased salivary sugar levels due to high blood sugar provide a haven for cavity-forming bacteria.

2. Medication for diabetes lowers oral saliva production. A dry mouth exposes the enamel to various acids in foods and beverages, resulting in cavities.

Oral Signs of Diabetes:

● Burning Mouth Syndrome: A persistent burning of the mouth, without any visible lesions, is typical of diabetes.

● Candidiasis: this is a fungal infection of the mouth; it appears as milky white lesions on the cheeks, gums, and tongue.

● Dental Caries: it is a dental term for tooth decay and cavities

● Gingivitis and Periodontitis: The inflammation of the gums leads to redness and swelling. Eventually, there is a loss of tooth support.

● Lichen Planus: it is an autoimmune disease of the mouth. They appear as reddish lesions with whitish lines. These are painful with burning sensations.

● Salivary Dysfunction, Taste Dysfunction, and Xerostomia: The salivary glands malfunction, causing less salivary flow and impaired taste.

How to maintain your oral health as a diabetic:

1. Regular blood sugar tests to monitor any unwarranted changes.

2. Diet and lifestyle modifications: reduce foods that spike blood sugar and increase physical activities like walking and yoga. Drink ample amounts of water to keep the mouth hydrated. Try to brush twice daily and floss regularly.

3. Periodic dental visits: a dentist can identify a diabetic mouth. They counsel you to maintain good oral hygiene.

4. Scaling and polishing: teeth cleaning to remove plaque and calculus to keep gingivitis at bay.

5. Filling and root canal treatment: a diabetic is more prone to flare-ups from tooth infections; it is mandatory to get the cavities treated to prevent pus and swelling.

Conclusion

Maintaining good oral health will also help you control your diabetes and avoid health issues linked to diabetes. If you have dental problems that lead to tooth loss, sticking to a healthy meal plan to help you better manage your diabetes will be more challenging.

