Grits: Benefits, Side Effects And Recipe Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Morning breakfast is the most important part of the day. The saying "When the stomach is full, it makes no difference whether you are rich or poor" suits well here. Several high fibre foods help people feel satiated all day long and one among them are grits which are sure to fill your belly giving you a nutritious advantage as well.

So, what are grits? Ever heard of the term before?

Grits (maize) are the fine edible form of ground white corns which are prepared after drying the corns, soaking and cooking them in alkaline solution (mainly limewater), and later removing their pericarp (outer cover) to get a finer texture out of them. The process of soaking and cooking the grits is called nixtamalization while the end product is called hominy.

However, many people tend to mistake grits with polenta. Though both are the two sides of the same coin they differ in certain aspects. While grits are made of ground white corns, polenta is made from ground yellow corns and the notable difference between the two forms of corns lies in their texture.

As grits are treated with an alkaline solution, they are finer and forms a homogeneous porridge when cooked while polenta is much coarser and forms a porridge which is rough and uneven. But don't underestimate their nutritional benefits as they both are substitutes for each other.

Coming back to grits, they make for a good breakfast option and are loaded with numerous health benefits which help in treating conditions like diabetes, celiac disease, anaemia, etc.

Nutritional Value Of Grits

100 g of grits contain 351 kcal, much more than polenta and oatmeal. They also contain the following nutrients: