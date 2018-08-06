Peeled Or Unpeeled Apple - Which One Should You Eat?

How do you eat your apple? Do you peel and eat it or do you consume it with the skin? Some people don't prefer eating the skin on the apple due to the fear of pesticides and the presence of wax on the skin. In this article, we will be writing about whether peeled apple or unpeeled apple is good.

Apples contain vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin C, potassium, fibre, carbohydrates and other plant compounds like quercetin, catechin and chlorogenic acid. One medium-sized apple has only 95 calories.

Apples are also high in polyphenols which have antioxidant effects. This antioxidant is found both in the skin of the apples and the flesh.

Read on to know which is better - peeled or unpeeled apple

There are many who prefer to eat an apple by peeling off the skin, but when you do, you are also peeling off its nutrients. Here are some of the powerful reasons to never peel off the skin again.

1. Fibre In The Peel

One medium apple peel has about 4.4 g of total fibre. The apple peel has both soluble and insoluble fibre, but about 77 per cent of them is insoluble fibre. This fibre prevents constipation by binding with water and pushing the digestive waste through your large intestine.

On the other hand, soluble fibre makes you feel full, prevents blood sugar spikes, and slows down the absorption of nutrients. It also further aids in lowering cholesterol.

2. The Skin Is Loaded With Vitamins

An apple peel is loaded with 8.4 mg of Vitamin C and 98 IU of Vitamin A. Once you peel off the skin, it will reduce to 6.4 mg of Vitamin C and 61 IU of Vitamin A.

Did you know almost half of an apple's Vitamin C content is just under its skin? So, it is a good idea to consume apples with their skins.

3. The Skin Is Powerful To Keep Cancer At Bay

A study from Cornell University in 2007 showed that compounds called triterpenoids are found in the skin of the apples. These compounds have the ability to kill the cancerous cells and are especially targeted at colon, breast and liver cancer cells.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, apples are an excellent source of antioxidants. These antioxidants can lower the risk of lung cancer.

4. Apple Skin Can Ease Breathing problems

Quercetin, a flavonoid, is mostly found in the peel rather than the flesh of the apple. A study found that people who consume five or more apples every week have better functioning of the lungs due to the presence of quercetin. This lowers the risk of asthma.

According to a 2004 study, quercetin fights off tissue damage in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative problems.

5. The Apple Skin Will Help In Weight Loss

Well, this is a good news for people who are looking to lose weight. The skin of the apples contains ursolic acid, an essential compound that can fight obesity. Ursolic acid increases muscle fat, which in turn burns calories, thus lowering the risk of obesity.

6. Other Nutritional Benefits Of the Skin

According to the University of Illinois, the skin of the apple contains important minerals like potassium, calcium, folate, iron and phosphorous. These minerals have different functions in your body, from maintaining strong bones to regulating cell growth and producing healthy red blood cells.

How To Eat Apple Peels?

Most of the apples have pesticides on them unless they are organic. Washing the apples properly before cutting will remove pesticides and also the wax coating on the skin to make it look fresh. If you don't like eating the apple skin, consider baking it as it helps soften the skin and can make it more palatable.

You can have a piece of apple with peanut butter or you can try grating it in your desserts. This will let you enjoy the taste of the skin.

