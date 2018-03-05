10 Molybdenum-rich Foods To Include In Your Diet

2. Nuts

Nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, chestnuts and peanuts are rich in molybdenum. A cup of almonds contains 46.4 micrograms of molybdenum, a cup of peanuts contains 42.4 micrograms of molybdenum and a cup of cashew nuts contains 38 micrograms of molybdenum. If you consume unsalted nuts, then you will get enough molybdenum.

3. Soy Products

Soy products like soybeans, tofu and soy milk are rich in molybdenum. These foods are low in fat and high in protein content. Edamame are immature green soybeans and a cup of green soybeans contains 12.8 micrograms of molybdenum. You can steam the green soybeans and eat them as a snack or add them in your salads.

4. Dairy Products

Dairy products like cheese and yogurt contain high amounts of molybdenum. A cup of yogurt contains 11.3 micrograms of molybdenum and cottage cheese contains 10.4 micrograms of molybdenum per cup. So, start including dairy products in your diet whenever possible.

5. Leafy Vegetables

Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, cauliflower, kale, etc., are high in molybdenum. They are also packed with other vital vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Lettuce is known for improving your eyesight and bone health and cruciferous vegetables inhibit the growth of certain cancers.

6. Eggs

Eggs are considered as superfoods because they are packed with protein, calcium, vitamin A, folate, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, phosphorous and selenium. Eggs are also rich in molybdenum and they contain 77 calories, 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of healthy fats.

7. Whole Grains

Whole grains like barley, brown rice, kamut, oats, quinoa, and wild rice are all rich in molybdenum. They are also an excellent source of carbohydrates, nutrients and dietary fibre. Having whole grains regularly will decrease the risk of several diseases.

8. Meat Liver

Meat liver such as beef liver, chicken liver and duck liver is high in many essential nutrients, including molybdenum. Meat liver is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the earth packed with B vitamins, iron and vitamin A. Liver has been shown to prevent anaemia, aid detoxification and support fertility.

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of molybdenum. They are considered both a fruit and vegetable. Eating tomatoes will improve digestion, stimulate blood circulation, improve fluid balance, protect the kidneys and reduce inflammation among others.

10. Peas

Peas are rich in molybdenum, potassium, sodium, vitamin A, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and magnesium. These also contain flavonoids, carotenoid, phenolic acids and polyphenols that help prevent ageing, and promote a stronger immune system.