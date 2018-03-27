10 Healthiest Oils For Salad Dressing

Salad dressings make salads look delicious and tasty. Salad dressings can be a source of adding extra flavour and texture for your salad. But using a healthy oil as a substitute increases the nutrient content. In this article, we will be discussing about the healthiest oils for salad dressing.
The main ingredients of salad dressings are mayonnaise, parmesan cheese and other ingredients like egg yolk, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, mustard sauce, etc.
Mayonnaise and cheese are packed with fats, which are high in calories and can lead to weight gain if you eat too much of them. For instance, one of the healthiest oils is olive oil, which is great for salad dressings or light sautéing. It has additional health benefits that can cut the risk of heart attacks.
The healthiest oils for a salad dressing are high in unsaturated fats and low in saturated fats. Saturated fats raise the levels of cholesterol in your blood and may increase the risk of heart diseases.
So, have a look at the healthiest oils for salad dressing that you can add in your salads.
1. Grapeseed Oil
Grapeseed oil is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and beta-carotene. 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil contains 120 calories and only about 14 grams of fat. Grapeseed oil has a light flavour, which makes it a delicious salad dressing.
2. Sesame Oil
Sesame oil has antibacterial properties and contains a chemical called phytate, which acts as an antioxidant in cells. This helps in preventing cellular damage. 1 tablespoon of sesame oil contains 119 calories and 13 grams of fat. Sesame oil is a tasty addition to salad dressings and sauces.
3. Walnut Oil
Walnut oil contains a myriad of minerals such as zinc, selenium, magnesium, potassium, copper and phosphorous. The oil contains vitamin C and vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of walnut oil contains 164 calories and 16 grams of fat. Walnut oil is best used uncooked in salad dressings and sauces.
4. Safflower Oil
Safflower oil is high in unsaturated fats, which is healthy for the heart. 1 tablespoon of safflower oil contains 120 calories and 13.6 grams of fat. Safflower oil is a healthy oil that can be used in salad dressings and as a light spread on breads.
5. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil increases good cholesterol (HDL) and reduces heart disease. It contains lauric acid, which has antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiviral properties. 1 tablespoon of coconut oil contains 122 calories and 13.6 grams of fat. Use coconut oil as a salad dressing for additional nutrition.
6. Canola Oil
Canola oil contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and low amount of saturated fat. It is also an excellent source of vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of canola oil contains 124 calories and 14 grams of fat. Canola oil has a neutral taste and a light texture that can be used as a salad dressing.
7. Flaxseed Oil
Flaxseed oil contains alpha-linolenic acid, which is a fatty acid that the body converts into omega-3 fatty acids. 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil has 120 calories and 13 grams of fat. You can add it to your salads, yogurt or stir-fried vegetables after they are prepared.
8. Sunflower Oil
Sunflower oil is rich in linoleic acid, oleic acid and vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil contains 120 calories and only 13.6 grams of fat. Sunflower oil is great for baking and salad dressings.
9. Avocado Oil
Avocado oil is rich in vitamin E and unsaturated fats. It also contains more protein and potassium. 1 tablespoon of avocado oil contains 124 calories and 14 grams of fat. Avocado oil is used in dips and salad dressings.
10. Almond Oil
Sweet almond oil is also another healthy oil that can be used as a salad dressing. Mixing a few drops of sweet almond oil in your salad will keep your skin and hair healthy. Because almond oil is rich in vitamin E.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Worst Habits That Can Wreck Your Teeth
Related Articles
- How To Lose Weight With A Healthy Salad Diet
- Can You Lose Weight By Eating Salads And Fruits
- 10 Best Ways To Lose Weight At Work
- 10 Food Combinations To Avoid That Can Harm Your Health
- Eat This Salad For Dinner For 4 Days In A Row And Watch What Happens To Your Body!
- How To Deal With A Foggy Mind
- Eat These Foods To Reduce Allergies
- Nutritious & Healthy Ingredients For Salads
- Tangy Shrimp And Fruit Salad
- Thai Mango Salad Recipe
- 20 Best Foods To Eat For Lunch
- 10 Vegetarian Salad Recipes To Lose Weight
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.