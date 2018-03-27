10 Healthiest Oils For Salad Dressing

2. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil has antibacterial properties and contains a chemical called phytate, which acts as an antioxidant in cells. This helps in preventing cellular damage. 1 tablespoon of sesame oil contains 119 calories and 13 grams of fat. Sesame oil is a tasty addition to salad dressings and sauces.

3. Walnut Oil

Walnut oil contains a myriad of minerals such as zinc, selenium, magnesium, potassium, copper and phosphorous. The oil contains vitamin C and vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of walnut oil contains 164 calories and 16 grams of fat. Walnut oil is best used uncooked in salad dressings and sauces.

4. Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is high in unsaturated fats, which is healthy for the heart. 1 tablespoon of safflower oil contains 120 calories and 13.6 grams of fat. Safflower oil is a healthy oil that can be used in salad dressings and as a light spread on breads.

5. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil increases good cholesterol (HDL) and reduces heart disease. It contains lauric acid, which has antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiviral properties. 1 tablespoon of coconut oil contains 122 calories and 13.6 grams of fat. Use coconut oil as a salad dressing for additional nutrition.

6. Canola Oil

Canola oil contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and low amount of saturated fat. It is also an excellent source of vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of canola oil contains 124 calories and 14 grams of fat. Canola oil has a neutral taste and a light texture that can be used as a salad dressing.

7. Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil contains alpha-linolenic acid, which is a fatty acid that the body converts into omega-3 fatty acids. 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil has 120 calories and 13 grams of fat. You can add it to your salads, yogurt or stir-fried vegetables after they are prepared.

8. Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is rich in linoleic acid, oleic acid and vitamin E. 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil contains 120 calories and only 13.6 grams of fat. Sunflower oil is great for baking and salad dressings.

9. Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is rich in vitamin E and unsaturated fats. It also contains more protein and potassium. 1 tablespoon of avocado oil contains 124 calories and 14 grams of fat. Avocado oil is used in dips and salad dressings.

10. Almond Oil

Sweet almond oil is also another healthy oil that can be used as a salad dressing. Mixing a few drops of sweet almond oil in your salad will keep your skin and hair healthy. Because almond oil is rich in vitamin E.