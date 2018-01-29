10 Health Benefits Of Rock Sugar (Mishri) You Should Know

2. Relieves Cough

Cough can occur when your throat is attacked by germs or when you have a fever. Mishri contains medicinal properties that can relieve you from cough instantly. Take mishri and slowly suck it in your mouth, this will bring relief to your persistent cough.

3. Good For Sore Throat

Cold weather can cause several health problems, including sore throat as well. Rock sugar is a quick-fix for curing sore throat. Just mix mishri with black pepper powder and ghee and consume it at night.

4. Boosts Haemoglobin Levels

People suffering from low haemoglobin levels may also suffer from problems like anaemia, pale skin, dizziness, fatigue and weakness among others. Rock sugar comes to the rescue by increasing haemoglobin levels, but also regenerates blood circulation in the body.

5. Helps In Digestion

Rock sugar is not only used as a mouth freshener but also helps in digestion when had with fennel seeds. It has digestive properties that start the process of digestion immediately. So, to prevent indigestion, consume a few pieces of mishri after a meal.

6. Energy Booster

Rock sugar has a refreshing taste, which provides an energy boost when had after a meal. After a meal, you tend to become sluggish; but mishri will boost up your energy. Consume mishri with fennel seeds to prevent your sluggish mood.

7. Stops Nose Bleeding

You will be surprised to know that mishri actually helps in stopping the nose bleeding immediately, which is quite a common condition. If you are having a bleeding nose, consume mishri pieces with water and it will stop the bleeding.

8. Good For The Brain

Mishri is also used as a natural medicine for the brain. Rock sugar helps to improve memory and release mental fatigue. Mix rock sugar with warm milk and drink it before going to bed. This will work as a good natural remedy for improving memory.

9. Useful For Lactating Mothers

Mishri, or rock sugar, is known to be useful for lactating mothers. It is because it works as an anti-depressant and increases the production of breast milk. And mishri is less sweet and it will not harm the mother in any way.

10. Improves Vision

Mishri is very good for the eyesight. To prevent poor vision and formation of cataract in the eyes, consume mishri more often. Drink mishri water after a meal or sip it throughout the day to maintain and improve your eyesight.