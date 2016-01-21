Incredible Health Benefits Of Black Rice

Rice is the most common staple food in Asian cuisine. Some health and fitness enthusiasts suggest not consuming white rice and to turn to healthier rice alternatives like brown rice or black rice.

Though you have heard of brown rice, but have you heard of black rice and its benefits? Black rice has amazing benefits that we will be writing about today in the article.

Black rice as nutritionists say is the 'forbidden rice'. And the secret of it dates back to ancient China, where Chinese kinsmen had this rice for the betterment of kidneys, liver and stomach. And then on, black rice became a healthy property for the royalty and the wealthy in ancient China.

However, black rice is no longer forbidden now because it is cultivated in very small amounts. It is a rare and a very old variety of rice that has been growing in India.

Black rice is loaded with fibre, vitamin E, antioxidants and iron which play an excellent role for your overall health.

The Nutrition Composition Of Black Rice

A half cup of serving of cooked black rice contains 160 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fibre, 5 grams of protein and 4 percent the daily value of iron.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of it.

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Black rice is rich in antioxidant properties because of its deep black colour. The outermost layer of the grain which is the bran and the hull contain immense amounts of the antioxidant named anthocyanin. Much to your surprise, the antioxidants are much higher in black rice compared to any other rice like brown rice, quinoa, red rice or any other variety of rice.

This anthocyanins can help prevent cardiovascular diseases, reduce inflammationand restrict free radicals from attacking the body which can cause diabetes and cancer. It can also help improve brain function.

2. Very Good Source Of Fibre

One of the health benefits of black rice is that it has about 3 grams of fibre in half a cup of serving. The fibre aids in regulating the bowel movementsand prevents diarrhea, bloating and constipation.

It also binds the toxins and removes waste out from the digestive tract. This can prevent indigestion. Having black rice can help you feel satiated for long as it keeps you from binging foods, thus helping in weight loss.

3. A Natural Detoxifier

Black rice is a natural detoxifier in the true sense because the phytonutrients in it help cleanse the body of disease-causing toxins. This rice also helps the liver eliminate unwanted substances through its antioxidant activity.

4. Prevents The Risk Of Obesity

People who are suffering from obesity, having black rice will help them. How? It is due to the presence of fibre, black rice not only gives you the feeling of being full, but also prevents insulin resistance. This is often associated with developing diabetes and obesity.

5. Prevents Diabetes

If you are a diabetic patient, you must have been advised to consume whole grains instead of refined carbohydrates. Well, the entire bran of the grain has enough amounts of fibre and this helps glucose from the grain to be absorbed by the body for a longer period of time. As fibre takes a long time to digest, it helps in maintaining consistent sugar levels.

6. Promotes Better Heart Health

Black rice has a positive impact on your healthy cholesterol levels because it has anthocyanin phytochemicals that reduce bad cholesterol. Bad cholesterol increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Having black rice daily will reduce atheroschlerosis (hardening of the arteries) aswell.

7. Black Rice Is Rich In Protein

Rice has high carbohydrates and less protein. But, black rice has increased amount of protein which is essential for building muscles. In a 100 grams of serving, black rice contains about 8.5 grams of protein. And on the other hand, white rice has 6.8 grams of protein.

8. Free Of Gluten

Black rice is free of gluten. This gluten is a protein found in barley, wheat and rye products. People who are sensitive to gluten can consume black rice as it will prevent constipation, diarrhea, bloating, nutrient deficiencies and other problems associated with the leaky gut syndrome.

How To Cook Black Rice?

First soak the rice or you can skip soaking. If you soak the rice, boil it for half an hour in water and if you didn't soak the rice, boil it for one hour.

Check the texture of the rice to see if it's cooked through.