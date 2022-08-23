Just In
WHO Publishes First Ebola Treatment Guideline
The Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a fatal disease with occasional outbreaks on the African continent. Most commonly, EVD affects humans and nonhuman primates (such as monkeys, gorillas, and chimpanzees). It is caused by a group of viruses within the genus Ebolavirus.
World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, including recommendations for two monoclonal antibodies. A monoclonal antibody is produced by a single clone of cells or cell lines and is composed of identical antibody molecules [1].
These treatments remain difficult to obtain, particularly in areas with limited resources. However, these drugs should be available to patients in areas where there is an active outbreak of Ebola or where the risk of outbreaks is high or very likely.
WHO urges the international community to increase access to these lifesaving medicines.
WHO Publishes First Ebola Treatment Guideline
Previously, Ebola outbreaks and responses have demonstrated that early diagnosis and treatment with optimized supportive care, such as fluid replacement and treatment of symptoms, significantly improve survival rates.
Here are some important points:
- The World Health Organization has recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, mAb114 (Ansuvimab; Ebanga) and REGN-EB3 (Inmazeb), following a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials.
- All patients confirmed positive for Ebola virus disease can use the two recommended therapeutics due to their demonstrated benefits, including the elderly, pregnant and nursing women, children, and newborns born to mothers who have confirmed Ebola within the first seven days of their birth.
- Also, therapeutics such as ZMapp and Remdesivir is not recommended for use in treating patients [2].
- WHO guidelines apply only to Ebola virus disease caused by the Ebola virus, such as EBOV and Zaire ebolavirus [3].
- The new guidance complements clinical care guidance outlining the optimal supportive care Ebola patients should receive, such as administering the relevant tests, managing pain, nutrition, and co-infections, as well as other approaches to ensuring the patient's recovery.
"This therapeutic guide is a critical tool to fight Ebola. It will help reassure the communities, health care workers and patients that this life-threatening disease can be treated thanks to effective drugs."
He continued, "From now on, people infected with the Ebola virus will have a greater chance of recovering if they seek care as early as possible. As with other infectious diseases, timeliness is key, and people should not hesitate to consult health workers as quickly as possible to ensure they receive the best care possible," said Dr Richard Kojan, co-chair of the Guideline Development Group of experts selected by WHO [4].
On A Final Note...
As part of its commitment to improving access to these treatments, WHO is prepared to support countries, manufacturers and partners, as well as national and global efforts to increase the affordability of biotherapeutics and similar biotherapeutics.
To improve access to drugs for communities and countries affected by Ebola, WHO has published the first invitation to therapeutics manufacturers against the Ebola virus to share their drugs with the WHO Prequalification Unit for evaluation.
