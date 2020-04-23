COVID-19: WHO Hand Sanitiser Formula Can Disable Coronavirus, Study Finds

Hand Hygiene Is Critical In Preventing Virus Spread Currently, there are no vaccines or drugs to prevent coronavirus disease. The best and single most important way to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is hand hygiene [4]. Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the best and most effective form of protection, however, this may not be practical at all times, especially for healthcare workers [5]. Various studies have pointed out that alcohol-based hand sanitisers can provide a quick, simple substitute for handwashing. But, there have been doubts about the effectiveness of hand sanitizers against the COVID-19 virus [6][7].

WHO Recommended Hand Sanitisers Inactivate COVID-19 Virus The recent study explored the effectiveness of alcohol-based hand sanitisers against the coronavirus and have reached at the conclusion that WHO-recommended formulations can sufficiently inactivate the virus after 30 seconds [8]. WHO recommends two alcohol-based sanitiser formulations, which generally, can help prevent the spread of pathogens. The first kind of sanitiser tested by the researchers were comprised of ethanol (80%), glycerine or glycerol( 1.45%) and hydrogen peroxide(0.125%). The second type of sanitiser is comprised of isopropanol or isopropyl alcohol (75%), glycerine (1.45%) and hydrogen peroxide (0.125%) [9]. Hand Sanitiser: Risks Associated With Too Much Use Of It The researchers exposed the coronavirus particles in the lab cultures to each formulation for 30 seconds and found that both formulations had inactivated the virus.

What Did The Result Suggest? The active ingredients in both the formulations, ethanol or isopropanol were tested individually and it was understood that at a concentration of at least 30 per cent, the ingredients can inactivate SARS-CoV-2 - the coronavirus. The hand sanitisers sold in medical shops typically have an alcohol concentration of around 60 per cent, thereby pointing out that it can indeed help inactivate the virus [10]. However, homemade hand sanitisers made without the necessary skills, and medical-grade ingredients may not be effective in inactivating the coronavirus [11]. The researchers also added that the study findings have given a go signal for pharmacies and hospitals to make their own sanitisers by following the WHO formulations. Note: Inactivating the virus is not the same as that of removing the virus. And, the study exposed the virus for a time span of 30 seconds. Viral removal is a method in which all viruses are simply removed from the sample and viral inactivation is where the viruses may remain in the final product, but in a non-infective form [12].