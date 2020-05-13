You May Be Surprised By What Your Nose Can Reveal About Your Health Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Did you know that everything about your nose, ranging from its appearance to the smelling ability as well as the colour of your snot reveals your health condition? Well, if you did not, it is about time you learn about it.

If you thought your nose existed purely for smelling, you're wrong. Apart from sensing the cake being baked at your neighbour's to that bad breath of your co-worker, your nose can tell you a lot about your overall health [1].

Read ahead to know the ways your nose can act as the indicator for your overall health.