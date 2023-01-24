Just In
Warning Stroke (Transient Ischemic Attack): Why Is It Important To Get Immediate Medical Care?
Transient ischemic attacks (TIA) or warning strokes are when stroke-like symptoms occur for a few minutes or hours, then disappear.
It is reported that India suffers from a double burden of communicable and noncommunicable diseases. In addition to contributing approximately 30 percent of morbidity and mortality to India, stroke is the leading cause of mortality in the country [1].
Globally, it is estimated that a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and a stroke results in death every four minutes.
What causes stroke?
In a stroke, the brain's blood supply is interrupted or restricted. A stroke results in permanent brain damage resulting in instant death. When a clot forms in the brain, it blocks or restricts blood flow to the brain, resulting in a stroke. What is the cause of transient ischemic attacks, known as warning strokes?
Let's take a look.
What Is Transient Ischemic Attack Aka Warning Stroke?
A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a brief period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts for a few minutes and causes no permanent damage [2].
The symptoms of a warning stroke resolve in less than one hour, and the patient returns to normal functioning.
The blood vessels that supply oxygen-rich blood to your brain become blocked during a TIA. Typically, a blood clot that forms elsewhere in your body travels to your brain blood vessels, although air bubbles or pieces of fatty material can also cause this blockage.
Symptoms of a warning stroke usually resolve in a short amount of time, often before the patient can reach the Emergency Department for a comprehensive evaluation. When symptoms of stroke resolve so quickly, many people acquire a false sense of security, and do not seek medical care [3][4].
What Are The Symptoms Of A Warning Stroke?
A transient ischemic attack occurs when there is a temporary obstruction of blood flow to the brain. Most strokes that occur following a TIA occur within two days of the TIA. For this reason, TIAs are often described as warning strokes.
These are the signs of a warning stroke [5]:
- Drop on one side of the face
- The inability to lift and maintain both arms due to weakness or numbness
- Speech that is slurred, garbled, or unable to be spoken
- Paralysis on one side of the body
- Loss of vision, blurred vision, or double vision that occurs suddenly
- Vertigo
- Confusion
- Balance and coordination problems
Warning Stroke; Why Is It Important To Get Immediate Medical Care?
Despite the fact that the stroke symptoms may resolve quickly, an emergent medical evaluation is still necessary, according to recent studies, as nearly one in five people who suffer from a TIA will suffer from a full-blown stroke within three months, and a large percentage will be informed they actually suffered from a stroke [6][7].
