Vitamin E Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Vitamin E deficiency is characterised by an insufficient amount of vitamin E in the body. It is a nutrient-deficient condition in which the body has run out of vitamin E for some time due to the intake of less vitamin E rich foods or due to certain diseases or medicines.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that comes in various forms and has antioxidant properties. It is naturally found in many fruits, vegetables, cereals, nuts and oils such as wheat germ oil, almonds, avocados, sunflower seeds, salmon, mango, kiwi, spinach and capsicum.

Consumption of these foods helps in maintaining adequate levels of vitamin E in the body and prevent its deficiency.

15 Proven Health Benefits Of Almonds: Nutrition, Side Effects, How To Eat And Other Details

Vitamin E deficiency is rare and is unlikely to be caused by a low diet of vitamin E. If the deficiency occurs, it could possibly be due to irregularities in dietary fat absorption or metabolism, certain underlying conditions or due to certain medications that impair the absorption of vitamin E by the body. [1]

In this article, we will discuss the causes, symptoms, treatments and other details on vitamin E deficiency. Take a look.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 8:30 [IST]